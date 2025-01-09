After 1.5k drugs cases in 2024, HP forms task force to tackle menace

Shimla Just in the past year, the Himachal Pradesh Police registered 1,537 cases under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. (Representational image )

Amid growing concerns over the increasing drugs cases in the hill state, the Himachal Pradesh cabinet approved the establishment of a Special Task Force to combat drug abuse and dismantle drug trafficking operations, officials said.

Just in the past year, the Himachal Pradesh Police registered 1,537 cases under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

Despite seeing a decline from the 2,146 cases registered in 2023, the number has added to the concerns among the stakeholders.

In a meeting chaired by chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Thursday, the state cabinet approved the establishment of the task force, which will also focus on combating organised crime networks in the state through a ‘comprehensive, multi-faceted’ approach, the officials added.

According to police data, 1,516 drugs cases were registered in 2022, 1.537 in 2021, 1.538 in 2020 and 1,439 cases were registered under the NDPS Act in 2019.

Over the past few years, the hill state has seen a spurt in drug use and trafficking.

Among the main concerns is heroin, commonly known as ‘chitta’.

Earlier, the state government had decided to set up a state level advisory board for de-addiction and rehabilitation, with an aim of streamlining the activities of various departments directed towards tackling substance abuse. The move was to ensure a unified approach to combat the issue. In recent times, Himachal governor Shiv Pratap Shukla called upon panchayati raj institutions and women to fight the menace of drugs.

According to police, the consumption of synthetic drugs has grown manifold in Himachal, especially in the bordering districts of Una and Kangra, and Kullu and Shimla.

Will launch ‘bharosa’ initiative: Shimla SP

Shimla superintendent of police (SP) Sanjeev Kumar Gandhi said the cops will launch ‘Bharosa’ initiative as part of its efforts to tackle the drugs menace.

“Social intelligence integrated network system, under the Mission Clean is yielding good results and police have acted in an impactful manner,” he said.

“In 2025, police will act with public participation, with tagline ‘Bharosa’. It is an initiative where action against drug peddlers will be initiated with people’s participation”.

He said police will do geo-mapping of the drug-infested areas. He said the police will focus on increasing people’s participation in the fight through social media influencers, along with data building of drug peddlers and surveillance through social intelligence.

Police will collaborate with all stakeholders, such like health and education institutions, in this initiative, the SP added.

Organised drug trade gangs busted in Shimla

In 2024, Shimla police, while tightening the noose around drug peddlers, registered 280 cases and arrested 612 accused, according to official data.

The police busted multiple inter-state syndicates, including Shahi Mahatma gang, Rajan Gang and Radhe gang.

In 2024, police arrested drug kingpin Shashi Negi, alias Shahi Mahatma. Along with more than 50 associates responsible for running a drugs racket in upper regions of Shimla district, including Rohru, Jubbal, Kotkhai and Theog, Shahi Mahatma is an apple trader-turned-drug kingpin.

He was arrested in September lat year, after one of his associates was arrested with 468 gm ‘chitta’ from the Khadapathar area in Shimla.

Mahatma, who had been active for the past three to four years, had connections with dealers from Delhi, including Nigerian nationals, and Jammu and Kashmir. Mahatma used to add buyers to a WhatsApp group after verifying their PAN and Aadhaar cards.

The notorious Radhe Gang has long been involved in trafficking heroin from Punjab to Rampur. The gang’s leader, Dalip Kumar, also known as Radhe, was arrested in Baddi, Solan. Dalip, a resident of Maholi, Kumarsain, had been managing his drug trafficking ring for several years.

The district police dismantled the notorious Ranjan gang, which had been smuggling heroin into the Kotkhai region for the past four to five years.

The gang’s kingpin, Ranjan Sharma, operated by smuggling drugs from Punjab and distributed them to local youth.