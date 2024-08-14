After 2 rounds of counselling, 43% MDS seats vacant in Punjab dental colleges

After two rounds of counselling for admissions to dental postgraduate courses (PG), 43% master of dental surgery (MDS) seats remained vacant in 12 dental colleges of Punjab. After two rounds of counselling for admissions to dental postgraduate courses (PG), 43% master of dental surgery (MDS) seats remained vacant in 12 dental colleges of Punjab. (HT File)

Of the 147 state-quota seats in 10 private and two government dental colleges in the state, 63 (43%) have been declared vacant by the Baba Farid University of Health Sciences (BFUHS), Faridkot. Meanwhile, all the seats of government dental colleges at Amritsar and Patiala have been filled, MDS seats are vacant in 10 private medical colleges.

The varsity completed the second round of online counselling for admissions on August 12. The BFUHS has asked the candidates to submit their willingness to participate in the third round of counselling. The university will release the results of the second round of counselling on August 27.

Medical varsity in a notification said the already registered candidates who have deposited security amount in second round counselling and to whom no seat is allotted in the second round, need not deposit security amount again. “However, they will have to submit willingness to participate in the third round through online payment gateway of the university,” it added.

As per the seat matrix released by the BFUHS, two government dental colleges in Amritsar and Patiala offer 24 MDS seats, which include 13 of state quota and 11 all India quota seats. The admissions under all India quota are conducted by the medical counselling committee through the central process. Ten private dental colleges offer 134 MDS seats.

For the 12 NRI quota seats available in seven private dental colleges in the state, no application has been received for the two rounds of counselling by the BFUHS. Experts say most of these seats go vacant every year due to the exorbitant fee. The NRI quota seats are likely to be turned into the general category seats.