After 3 rounds of counselling, 40% seats in Punjab’s Schools of Eminence vacant

Though three rounds of counselling for Class 11 admissions are over, 40% of the seats -- 6,060 out of the total 15, 104 seats -- are still vacant in 118 Schools of Eminence (SOE). Schools of Eminence were made to prepare students from humble backgrounds for competitive exams, apart from Class 10 & 12 boards. (HT File)

The education department is learnt to have directed school principals to fill the vacant seats by July 15.

Notably, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Punjab, last year, had launched the Schools of Eminence programme whereby certain government schools were upgraded with better infrastructure to provide holistic education to students of Class 9 to 12, especially those coming from humble backgrounds. The students here are prepared not just for board examinations of Class 10 and 12, but also for competitive exams: JEE, CLAT and NEET UG.

Of the total vacant seats, 3,909 are under government quota while 2,151 are under private school student quota, as per the data provided by the Punjab education department.

It is pertinent to mention that the student intake in Schools of Emmince is 75% from government schools and 25% from private schools.

Talking to HT, the principals of several schools informed that the selected candidates were not taking admission because these schools happened to be very far from their residence.

“Their (selected students) current schools are either in the same village or nearby village. But the Schools of Eminence, in most cases, are very far away from their residence. This was one of the main reasons for them opting out of Schools of Eminence,” said a principal of a School of Eminence.

It has been learned that the Punjab government is providing bus service to the students of School of Eminence. And of the total bus fee, students have to just pay 20% while the rest is paid by the school.

Vikram Dev, president, Democratic Teachers’ Front, said, “Instead of making only the School of Eminence conducive to better study, the government should improve all the government schools. This idea of selecting students and giving them extra care is discriminatory in nature.”

Vinay Bublani, director general of school education, said, “We have provided the students a facility to get better education and prepare them for competitive exams. Students should have a strong will to travel (to study at far away schools) for their better future.”