After 67 yrs, provisions of Constitution fully extended to J&K: LG Sinha

ByHT Correspondent, Jammu
Published on: Nov 27, 2025 07:48 am IST

In his address, the LG called upon the policymakers, officers to uphold the values of the constitution and commit to protect and uphold the rights of citizens

In a clear reference to revocation of Article 370 and 35-A, the lieutenant governor (LG) Manoj Sinha, on Wednesday, said that after over six decades, the provisions of Indian constitution were fully extended to J&K in 2019.

J&K lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha being felicitated during the Constitution Day celebrations in Jammu on Wednesday. (ANI)
“After a long wait of 67 years, provisions of the Constitution were made fully applicable to J&K in 2019, ending the rule of discrimination and injustice. Now J&K is moving ahead guided by ideals of equity, social and economic justice as enshrined in the Constitution by Dr Bhim Rao Ambedkar,” he said while delivering a speech on Constitution Day celebrations in .

In his address, the LG called upon the policymakers, officers to uphold the values of the constitution and commit to protect and uphold the rights of citizens.

Sinha stated that, from day one, his mission in J&K was to improve the lives of our citizens, to eradicate discrimination and injustice, eliminate the terror ecosystem and to make sure that the benefit of central schemes reaches the lowest strata of the society.

“Those who say what was achieved over the past 5 years? I want to tell them that the practice of rewarding separatists and torturing patriots has been stopped completely,” adding that, by implementation of all provisions of constitution, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has ensured honour, pride and dignity for every brother and sisters of J&K.”

