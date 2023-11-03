After backlash, Himachal government slashes entry tax for outside vehicles

The Himachal Pradesh government has granted exemptions in special road tax for vehicles entering the state from other regions. This decision comes as a resolution to the contentious issue of increased road tax rates, which had been affecting the tourism industry in the state. The decision is expected to ease travel for tourists and promote a smoother tourism season. Himachal Pradesh government has granted exemptions in special road tax for vehicles entering the state from other regions. This decision comes as a resolution to the contentious issue of increased road tax rates, which had been affecting the tourism industry in the state. The decision is expected to ease travel for tourists and promote a smoother tourism season. (HT File Photo)

The issue arose when the government recently raised special road tax rates, leading to reluctance among commercial vehicles from other states to travel to Himachal. To address this issue, discussions were held between stakeholders and the government, resulting in an effective solution. The transport department has now issued a notification outlining reduced rates and categorising vehicle permits. The notification was issued late Wednesday evening.

Stakeholders and the public have been given a seven-day window to provide objections or suggestions regarding the new rates. If no substantial objections or suggestions are received within this period, the notification will be implemented as planned.

Under the new special road tax structure, the rates for general service stage vehicles registered within and outside the state are 10 paise per seat per km for general service, 13 paise per seat per km for express or night service, 15 paise per seat per km for semi-deluxe service, 20 paise per seat per km for deluxe service, 35 paise per seat per km for AC service.

For commercial vehicles registered in Himachal Pradesh, the annual rates are ₹2,000 per annum for auto rickshaws, ₹8,000 per annum for vehicles with less than five seats, ₹2,000 per annum for vehicles with less than 10 seats, ₹2,000 per annum for vehicles with less than 23 seats, ₹3,000 per seat per year for vehicles with 23 or more seats.

Private vehicles registered in Himachal also face varying special road tax rates, including ₹2,000 per seat per annum for vehicles with 6 or more but less than 10 seats, ₹3,000 per seat per annum for vehicles with 10 or more seats and less than 23, ₹4,000 per annum for vehicles with 23 or more seats, ₹10 per seat per year for all private vehicles.

For goods vehicles registered in the state with 10 to 18 tires carrying more than 120 quintals of load, a tax of ₹15,000 per year will be imposed. Similarly, a special road tax of ₹10,000 per year will be levied on heavy goods vehicles with six tires weighing between 30 and 120 quintals. Vehicles weighing 20 to 30 quintals will face a special road tax of ₹15,000 per year, while those weighing 10 to 20 quintals will pay ₹5,000 per year. Vehicles weighing less than 10 quintals and tractors will be subject to a ₹3,000 per year special road tax.

Rates for private vehicles coming to Himachal from other states have been fixed at ₹7,000 per seat per year for vehicles with less than 10 seats, ₹8,000 per seat per year for vehicles with less than 23 seats, ₹9,000 per seat per year for vehicles with 23 or more seats.

For goods vehicles not covered under the National Permit Scheme, the special road tax rates are ₹30,000 per annum for multi axles, ₹20,000 per annum for vehicles with 6 tires, ₹12,000 per annum for vehicles carrying 20 to 30 quintals, ₹8,000 per annum for vehicles carrying 10 to 20 quintals, ₹6,000 per year for vehicles carrying less than 10 quintals and tractors.

This order has been issued by the principal secretary of the transport department, RD Nazeem, and is set to bring relief to both the transport industry and tourists visiting Himachal.

