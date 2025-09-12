After being damaged during Op Sindoor J&K to get 1,500 ‘smart houses’

The High-range Rural Development Society (HRDS India) on Thursday signed a memorandum of understanding with divisional commissioner Jammu and divisional commissioner Kashmir for building 1,500 “smart houses” damaged during Operation Sindoor and recent floods in Jammu Kashmir. The lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha presided over the MoU signing ceremony at Raj Bhawan and lauded the endeavour of the HRDS India. (File)

HRDS India will build 1,500 free houses across the UT. These 3-bedroom houses will be designed and delivered as a “smart house”, incorporating modern features for comfort and safety.

“Construction of houses is more than just putting up structure. It is about building dreams, a fresh start and a new chapter in the lives of affected families. Human losses are so profound and devastating that they can’t be measured but this initiative will definitely ease their suffering,” Sinha said.

The J&K government spokesman said that under the initiative, the HRDS India and divisional commissioners of both the divisions will also identify terror victim families whose houses were destroyed by the terrorists. “Besides 15-year life insurance coverage to all family members, HRDS India will ensure monthly health check-ups and digital connectivity for every house. As part of its extended commitment, HRDS India, in collaboration with BSNL, will provide free internet access to all beneficiary households to support education, communication, and digital inclusion,” he said adding that the trained HRDS India volunteers will visit each beneficiary household monthly to disseminate information about new government schemes relevant to the beneficiaries. “They will conduct free awareness sessions on health, education, hygiene, and preventive care.

HRDS India will also undertake repainting of each beneficiary house every five years, at no cost to the beneficiaries.”