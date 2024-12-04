After clergy’s unity call, rebel Akali leaders dissolve group

Chandigarh : A day after the five Sikh high priests directed both factions of the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) to bury the hatchet and forge unity for Panth’s cause, rebel leaders on Tuesday announced to dissolve their group and discontinue the “Sudhar Lehar” (reforms movement) initiated by it in July to reorganise the party. Gurpartap Singh Wadala, convener of the “Sudhar Lehar” and is a part of the Akal Takht-constituted six-member panel for reorganisation the SAD.

Announcing this, Gurpartap Singh Wadala, who was convener of the “Sudhar Lehar” and is a part of the Akal Takht-constituted six-member panel for reorganisation the SAD, said after the verdict by the clergy, there is no point in continuing with the reforms movement. “We will work towards reorganising the party and merging all factions into it,” Wadala said.

The group, according to Wadala, will meet on December 8 to formally wind up its operations.

On Monday, Akal Takht jathedar Giani Raghbir Singh issued directions asking the SAD working committee to accept resignation tendered by Sukhbir Singh Badal from the post of the party president and initiate a process for new look to the party within six months giving a call for unity among all the factions.

With this, the more than a century old Shiromani Akali Dal is set for a reorganisation.

“We will soon begin a membership drive and bring all the leaders who have left the party on a common platform for the revival of the SAD,” said former Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak committee (SGPC) president Jagir Kaur.

A number of Akali leaders who have left the party in the past are keen to return. According to Wadala, former leaders Adaish Partap Singh Kairon, Rattan Singh Ajnala and Jagdeep Singh Nakai have shown willingness to be actively involved in the membership drive.

Dhami to head Akal

Takht reforms panel

According to the Akal Takht orders pronounced on Monday and released on Tuesday by the SGPC president, Harjinder Singh Wadala will lead the panel which has six members, including former SGPC president Kirpal Singh Badungar, Iqbal Singh Jhundan, Gurpartap Singh Wadala, Manpreet Singh Ayali, Santa Singh Umaindpur and Satwant Kaur. The panel is still to decide over its maiden meeting.

Phoolka likely to make

political comeback

Former Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and senior advocate Harvinder Singh Phoolka, who remained leader of Opposition in the Punjab assembly in 2017 but resigned soon when he was debarred from practicing as a lawyer for acquiring an office of profit, has hinted of joining politics in the state.

A Jat Sikh who comes from the Malwa belt of Punjab, Phoolka fought a long legal battle seeking justice for victims of 1984 riots. When contacted, Phoolka said he will not join any political party. He is likely to reveal his plans by Saturday.