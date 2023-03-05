Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / After cloudy weather, clear skies ahead for Chandigarh

After cloudy weather, clear skies ahead for Chandigarh

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Mar 05, 2023 01:39 AM IST

While the maximum temperature in Chandigarh has remained below 30°C so far this year, it may hit the 31°C mark within the next five days; but the nights will be comparatively cooler, with the minimum temperature hovering between 14°C and 16°C

After a spell of cloudy weather in the city owing to Western Disturbances, the India Meteorological Department has forecast clear weather from Monday, along with rise in the temperature.

The India Meteorological Department has forecast clear weather in Chandigarh from Monday, along with rise in the temperature. (HT File)
While the maximum temperature has remained below 30°C so far this year, it may hit the 31°C mark within the next five days. But the nights will be comparatively cooler, with the minimum temperature hovering between 14°C and 16°C.

As per IMD, strong surface winds, going up to 20 km/h, will also continue for around two days.

On Saturday, the maximum temperature went down to 28.8°C from 29°C the day before, but was still 2.9 degrees above normal. The minimum temperature also dipped from 16.4°C to 14.7°C, but was 3.9 degrees above normal.

