After CU ‘video leak’ case, PU, RBU reassess hostellers’ safety, privacy

CHANDIGARH: In the wake of ‘video leak’ incident at Chandigarh University (CU), Panjab University (PU) and Rayat Bahra University (RBU) are taking steps to bolster hostellers’ safety and privacy.

While Panjab University recently issued a circular to hostel wardens asking them to secure washrooms in hostels, Rayat Bahra University (RBU) has also reviewed the safety arrangements in place for boarders.

A recent order issued by PU’s dean students welfare (DSW) office says, “In the wake of the incident at Chandigarh University, Gharuan, all wardens of PU girls’ hostels are directed to ensure the security and privacy of their hostel residents. Therefore, it is important that washrooms are properly secured.”

The wardens have been asked to take immediate action in consultation with the construction office. The matter was also discussed by the PU’s facilitation committee. A member of the facilitation committee said that university is taking all necessary measures to prevent such incidents from happening.

“We are checking all hostels and are looking into infrastructure requirements,” said a committee member.

Last week, members of the Panjab University Students Union (PUSU) had demanded that the washrooms in hostels be bricked up till the ceiling at PU and all institutions affiliated to it. “Restrooms for both men and women in hostels, on campus and all administrative staffs, department, regional centres, affiliated college buildings should be covered from above. This should be done to ensure the privacy and security of students,” PUSU said in a statement.

Rayat Bahra University (RBU) vice-chancellor Parvinder Singh said, “Keeping in view some undesirable happening in a university, the issue was reviewed very seriously and swiftly.”

He said that hostel block councillors and guardians had been assigned duties to boost the morale of residents. Students are encouraged to connect with their teachers, hostel friends and parents to discuss any issue at any time.

