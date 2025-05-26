Punjab has achieved 78% of its cotton sowing target for the 2025-26 season, with a total of 1.06 lakh hectares of land sown with the cash crop. After decline, cotton acreage in Punjab witnesses marginal uptick

While this is a slight improvement over the 96,000 hectares sown last year, agriculture experts are expressing concerns over the slow pace of diversification in the state’s cropping patterns.

The state’s cotton sowing target for the season was set at 1.29 lakh hectares. Despite the progress, experts argue that a marginal increase in acreage is not sufficient to address the pressing issue of agricultural diversification, especially for the Kharif crop season. This season’s limited expansion in cotton acreage poses a significant challenge for Punjab’s agricultural future, particularly in conserving groundwater resources.

Punjab has long been known for its extensive cotton cultivation in its semi-arid districts such as Fazilka, Bathinda, Mansa and Muktsar. These regions together contribute to 98% of the state’s total cotton production. However, agriculture experts fear that the relatively small increase in cotton sowing could push farmers to focus more on water-intensive crops like rice, especially in areas with low water availability.

Officials from the agriculture department said that the last recommended date for cotton sowing was May 15, but sowing continues for another two weeks. Despite concerns over weather patterns, including lower temperatures and rainfall during the sowing phase in April and May, the situation has improved, and cotton growers are now optimistic about the season’s prospects.

Charanjeet Singh, deputy director (cotton) of the state agriculture department, said, “Fazilka, the leading cotton-producing district, has already seen 56,000 hectares planted, followed by Mansa at 26,000 hectares. Bathinda and Muktsar have sown 15,500 and 8,500 hectares, respectively.”

In recent years, pest attacks, particularly from whitefly and pink bollworm, have severely impacted cotton production in Punjab. The area under cotton cultivation shrank drastically between 2011-2016, with the state seeing over 3 lakh hectares of cotton land reduced to less than 1.5 lakh hectares in subsequent seasons.

“This year, the state is better prepared for pest management, with an inter-state consultative committee monitoring cotton fields to curb pest attacks. We are taking measures to control the pests this season as they have been a major concern in the past. The department has put in place strategies to tackle this issue and we are hopeful of a better yield. We are confident of achieving the target area of 1.29 lakh hectares,” Singh said.

While the state has faced setbacks, farmers are beginning to return to cotton cultivation, recognising its benefits for soil health.

“Contrary to the speculations that farmers are losing interest in cotton due to unfriendly seasons in the last three consecutive seasons, an improvement in acreage shows cotton growers are confident of the state government’s initiative to boost cultivation of the cash crop. Climatic conditions are conducive for sowing, and we are confident of achieving the target area of 1.29 lakh hectares,” Singh said.

In Mansa, some farmers who shifted to rice last year are now turning back to cotton due to the crop’s positive impact on soil fertility.

“The state government has also been offering support through subsidies, including a 33% discount on cotton seeds, to encourage cotton cultivation. Our field teams have been actively engaging with farmers to introduce them to government initiatives that can help revive cotton farming. With timely canal water supply and seed subsidies, cotton is being seen as a viable option again,” said Harpreet Pal Kaur, chief agriculture officer, Mansa.

In 2011-12, cotton was cultivated on 5.16 lakh hectares in Punjab, the highest in the past 13 years.