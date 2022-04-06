After Delhi, Punjab, it’s Himachal’s turn to bring in revolution: AAP chief Kejriwal
In a show of strength on the home turf of Himachal Pradesh chief minister Jai Ram Thakur, Aam Aadmi Party national convener Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann led a well-attended roadshow, Tiranga Yatra, in Mandi on Wednesday.
Also read: AAP’s ‘Mission Himachal’ begins with Kejriwal, Mann roadshow in Mandi
Sounding the AAP’s poll bugle in the BJP-ruled hill state that goes to the polls this December, an upbeat Kejriwal, who is also the Delhi chief minister, announced amid cheers: “I had not expected such a response. You’ve made us happy. Delhi and Punjab have done it, now it’s Himachal’s turn to bring in a revolution.”
Buoyed by the AAP’s performance in Punjab, the roadshow, which started from the historic Victoria Bridge and ended at Seri Manch, covered less than a kilometre but went a long way in reaching out to the people. The function at Paddal Ground was attended by hundreds of AAP activists from across the state.
The AAP roadshow was held on a day when BJP workers were organising public contact programmes and marches (padyatras) in all 68 assembly constituencies on the saffron party’s foundation day.
Third alternative emerges
Politics in Himachal Pradesh has largely remained bipolar, but this time the AAP has presented itself as the third option and launched a membership drive. Since the Punjab win, more than three lakh people have joined the AAP in Himachal, party leaders claim. Among them are professionals and panchayat representatives.
As the party lacks a formidable face to lead its campaign in the hill state, it is likely that big leaders disgruntled with the BJP or the Congress may join the AAP.
AAP’s election in-charge for Himachal and Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain claimed that the main contest in the Himachal Pradesh elections will be between the BJP and the AAP. “The Congress has lost ground and the AAP has sufficient experience of defeating it,” he said referring to the Punjab verdict.
-
World Health Day: Union ministers to attend grand yoga show at Red Fort
The Ministry of Ayush is all set to celebrate the World Health Day on Thursday with a grand program, including a demonstration of the Common Yoga Protocol, scheduled to be organised in the backdrop of the Red Fort in New Delhi, a statement said. Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla is the chief guest for the event and he will be addressing the gathering on Thursday morning.
-
Delhi police to integrate its licensing services with DigiLocker soon
In order to improve services provided to citizens, the licensing unit of Delhi Police is going to be integrated with DigiLocker through national e-governance division (NeGD). Delhi Police commissioner Rakesh Asthana has given his in-principle approval to make all the licenses and registration certificates issued by licensing unit available on DigiLocker in its digital format.
-
CID probe into lawyer Deepti Kale’s fatal fall from Sassoon hospital
PUNE The Criminal Investigation Department ( )has started an inquiry into the death of lawyer Deepti Kale who had a fatal fall from the eighth floor of the Sassoon General Hospital building on April 27 last year while she was admitted for treatment. Kale, a resident Bavdhan, and her close aide, Nilesh Shelar, were arrested by the Vishrambaug police station for allegedly abetting the suicide of jeweller Milind alias Balwant Marathe.
-
Candidates forge documents for Bihar asst profs appointment; FIRs lodged
The detection of forged documents during the scrutiny of applications submitted by candidates for appointment of assistant professors in the state's universities has stumped the Bihar State University Service Commission. The commission has lodged FIR against two such applicants and has increased vigil to prevent any undeserving candidates getting even closer to the interview stage, officials said. Both the candidates are women and from Supaul district of Bihar.
-
Delhi: 37-year-old delivers triplets at full term through IVF
In a rare case, a 37-year-old woman from Delhi, who had undergone in-vitro fertilisation (IVF), delivered triplets at full term, doctors said on Saturday. Consultant gynaecologist at Delhi's Moolchand Hospital, Dr Tuhina Goel, said the pregnancy was extremely high risk as the mother in such cases is susceptible to developing complications such as premature delivery, anaemia, hypertension and gestational diabetes. The 37-year-old's husband, a resident of Ghaziabad, said the delivery was smooth.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics