After Delhi, Punjab, it’s Himachal’s turn to bring in revolution: AAP chief Kejriwal

In a show of strength on the home turf of Himachal Pradesh chief minister Jai Ram Thakur, Aam Aadmi Party national convener Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann led a well-attended roadshow, Tiranga Yatra, in Mandi on Wednesday.

Sounding the AAP’s poll bugle in the BJP-ruled hill state that goes to the polls this December, an upbeat Kejriwal, who is also the Delhi chief minister, announced amid cheers: “I had not expected such a response. You’ve made us happy. Delhi and Punjab have done it, now it’s Himachal’s turn to bring in a revolution.”

Buoyed by the AAP’s performance in Punjab, the roadshow, which started from the historic Victoria Bridge and ended at Seri Manch, covered less than a kilometre but went a long way in reaching out to the people. The function at Paddal Ground was attended by hundreds of AAP activists from across the state.

The AAP roadshow was held on a day when BJP workers were organising public contact programmes and marches (padyatras) in all 68 assembly constituencies on the saffron party’s foundation day.

Third alternative emerges

Politics in Himachal Pradesh has largely remained bipolar, but this time the AAP has presented itself as the third option and launched a membership drive. Since the Punjab win, more than three lakh people have joined the AAP in Himachal, party leaders claim. Among them are professionals and panchayat representatives.

As the party lacks a formidable face to lead its campaign in the hill state, it is likely that big leaders disgruntled with the BJP or the Congress may join the AAP.

AAP’s election in-charge for Himachal and Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain claimed that the main contest in the Himachal Pradesh elections will be between the BJP and the AAP. “The Congress has lost ground and the AAP has sufficient experience of defeating it,” he said referring to the Punjab verdict.

