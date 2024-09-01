 After drawing flak for absence, Azad now to hit the campaign trail - Hindustan Times
After drawing flak for absence, Azad now to hit the campaign trail

ByHT Correspondent, Srinagar
Sep 01, 2024 10:20 PM IST

Chief spokesperson of the Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP) Salman Nizami addressed the media and announced that the DPAP is contesting the upcoming assembly elections with full force.

After facing criticism for not campaigning for party candidates, former J&K chief minister Ghulam Nabi Azad will be now joining the campaign in some constituencies.

National Conference vice-president Omar Abdullah while taking a dig at Azad claimed that he left campaigning due to the coalition (NC-Congress) fighting assembly polls jointly.

Nizami said that the party’s chairman, Ghulam Nabi Azad, who was recently admitted to AIIMS hospital due to health concerns, is now recovering and is feeling much better.

“Azad will be joining the campaign for the candidates of Phase 1 in the last days, demonstrating his commitment and leadership for the party’s success,” he said, adding that the DPAP will strategically contest only in constituencies where the party is strong and has a high chance of winning.

“Due to the current health condition of the DPAP chairman, he will not be able to campaign in all constituencies,” he said.

“This is the time to keep away those forces who have snatched away our rights and have not delivered on progress and development,” he said while hinting towards BJP.

Nazimi said that the party remains committed to safeguarding the rights and aspirations of the people. “The people have strong faith in the leadership of Azad, who is renowned for his focus on development,” he said and added that if DPAP emerges victorious, the party will usher in a new era of development and work tirelessly to uplift the poor, ensuring inclusive growth and prosperity for all.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / After drawing flak for absence, Azad now to hit the campaign trail
