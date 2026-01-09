After drugs, AAP govt to launch ‘war against gangsters’ in Punjab: Kejriwal

AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday announced that the AAP government in Punjab will soon launch a full-scale offensive against gangsters, on the lines of its ongoing “Yudh Nashian Virudh’ campaign. AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann addressing the newly elected Zila Parishad and Block Samiti members during a meeting in Ludhiana. (HT Photo)

He said the state will witness an intensified crackdown aimed at dismantling gangster networks and restoring law and order.

Kejriwal, along with Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann and AAP’s Punjab affairs in-charge Manish Sisodia, was addressing newly elected Zila Parishad and Block Samiti members at a party meeting held in Ludhiana.

Claiming that Punjab had witnessed the cleanest local body elections in its history, Kejriwal said not a single vote had been “shifted” during the polls. He alleged that in the past, ruling parties routinely won such elections through intimidation, manipulation and muscle power, but the AAP government ensured a free and fair electoral process.

Pointing to the results, he said hundreds of seats were decided by razor-thin margins, including several where opposition candidates won by just one vote — something he said was unheard of under earlier regimes.

Turning to law and order, Kejriwal accused traditional parties of patronising drug smugglers and criminal gangs. “They spread drugs across Punjab. Their relatives and close associates are involved in crime and gang operations. They openly give tickets to such people. We did not come to do that,” he said, adding that after drugs, gangsters will be the next target of the government’s crackdown.

“Just as we launched a war against drugs, we will now launch a war against gangsters. We will eliminate their networks and will not spare anyone involved,” Kejriwal said.

He claimed that over 28,000 drug-related cases had been registered and more than 400 major drug traffickers were currently behind bars. He urged party workers to carry this message to every village and household, warning voters that a return of previous parties would mean the return of drugs and lawlessness.

Addressing the newly elected representatives, Kejriwal said winning over 70% of seats with a 38% vote share after four years in government was a vote for honesty, governance and decency. He asked party leaders to work at the grassroots to raise the vote share further, cautioning them against arrogance. “Arrogance destroyed the Akali Dal and the Congress. If you become arrogant, the same will happen to us,” he warned.

Kejriwal also said party leadership closely monitored developments in Punjab. “You don’t need to flatter anyone or run to Delhi for tickets. Those who work will be recognised,” he said.

Chief minister Bhagwant Mann, in his address, credited Kejriwal’s leadership for changing the nature of politics in the country. “Education, health and electricity have become central political issues because of AAP. Traditional parties have been forced to rewrite their agendas,” he said.

Taking a swipe at the Shiromani Akali Dal, Mann remarked that the party was struggling to find speakers for its upcoming Maghi conference. “They have no leaders left to address people. I alone am enough to take on dinosaurs,” he said in a jibe at SAD leadership.

Manish Sisodia, meanwhile, assured the newly elected representatives that there would be no shortage of funds for rural development. He urged them to work closely with panchayats to ensure timely preparation of health cards for all families, stressing coordinated governance at the grassroots level.

Kejriwal, Mann meet traders in Mohali

Kejriwal and Mann also participated in the maiden meeting of the Punjab State Traders’ Commission in Mohali on Thursday.

Terming the commission as a decisive step to end years of neglect and bureaucratic harassment faced by traders, the AAP leaders said it will simplify the tax system, end an era of tax terrorism, and remove needless procedural hurdles.

Addressing the gathering, Kejriwal said, “Today, a new beginning is taking place for small shopkeepers, traders and markets. There will be a commission at the state level, then at the district level and most importantly, at the constituency level. They’re responsible to approach every shopkeeper in markets and hold a meeting. The problems faced by shopkeepers will be discussed in these meetings. Individual shopkeepers may have personal problems, where someone says they have been running around for months and their work is not getting done. There may be market level problems such as broken roads, lack of toilets, drinking water issues, difficulties for traders and customers, and even law and order problems. 90% of these problems will be solved at that level itself. Some issues will be at the policy level, which these committees will recommend to the state government and get fixed, including new policy suggestions.”

Kejriwal added, “Till now in our country, traders and businessmen have been viewed with a very negative mindset. The central government extracts money through taxes. I pray that one day our (AAP-led) government is formed at the Centre and we free you from GST. There is a kind of tax terrorism going on.”