After J&K clinches maiden Ranji title, CM announces ₹2-cr reward, govt jobs

Jammu and Kashmir created history by winning its first-ever Ranji Trophy title, defeating heavyweights Karnataka on their home turf at the KSCA Hubli Cricket Ground on Saturday. Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah with players during the felicitation ceremony after the team’s historic victory in the Ranji Trophy 2025-26 final cricket match against Karnataka, at KSCA Stadium, in Hubballi on Saturday. (PTI Photo)

Chief minister Omar Abdullah was present in Hubballi to witness the final moments of the match, cheering the team on to the historic triumph.

Following the emphatic victory, Abdullah announced a cash reward of ₹2 crore for the players and support staff. Additionally, he said that the players would be entitled to government appointments under the recently notified rules for outstanding sportspersons.

“They’ve done it. Well done, J&K,” Abdullah posted on X, sharing pictures of the celebrations. Speaking to reporters, he praised the team’s dominance throughout the five-day match.

“A lot of people thought this wasn’t possible, but I think this shows that self-belief is the most important thing,” Abdullah said. “The Jammu and Kashmir team believed in itself, and the support staff has done an amazing job.”

He said that this landmark success would create a new generation of role models and pave the way for more players from the region to represent India at the international level.

Commendable performance

Having secured a massive 291-run lead in the first innings after bowling out Karnataka for 293, J&K firmly tightened their grip on the title decider.

While Karnataka captain Mayank Agarwal put up a valiant fight with a knock of 160 in the first innings, disciplined bowling led by Auquib Nabi Dar, Sahil Lotra, and Yudhvir Singh Charak, shifted the momentum firmly in J&K’s favour.

In their second innings, a crucial 73-run stand between Abdul Samad and Qamran Iqbal steadied the ship. By the final day, with Iqbal reaching a century and Lotra scoring a half-century, the team extended their lead to over 500 runs before sealing the victory.

Leaders hail “finest hour”

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha described the victory as the region’s “finest hour”.

“J&K’s finest hour has arrived! Emotions surging beyond words as I watch our cricket team claiming the Ranji Trophy,” Sinha wrote on X. “To every fierce player who carved history through sheer grit: thank you from the entire UT beaming with pride.”

Deputy CM Surinder Kumar Choudhary also lauded the team’s success, calling it a historic milestone. “This is a matter of pride for Jammu and Kashmir,” Choudhary said. “This will set an example and encourage the children of Jammu and Kashmir.”