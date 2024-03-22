After Kejriwal’s arrest, Punjab BJP chief demands ED probe into state’s excise policy

Punjab BJP president Sunil Jakhar on Friday said a party delegation will approach the Election Commission and seek an ED probe into the state’s excise policy, which he claimed was tailored in line with the one in Delhi. Delhi chief minister and Aam Aadmi Party national convener Arvind Kejriwal with Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann. State BJP chief Sunil Jakhar alleged that the excise policy under which Delhi ministers have been jailed has been implemented in Punjab and sought a probe by the Enforcement Directorate. (HT file photo)

“For the (Delhi) excise policy which Kejriwal had to see this day, the same model has been replicated by their government in Punjab,” Jakhar told reporters in Chandigarh.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Also read: Kejriwal kingpin of Delhi liquor scam, ED says in court; seeks 10-day remand

The AAP national convener and Delhi chief minister was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday night in an excise policy-linked money laundering case in Delhi, triggering protests by party workers in the national capital and AAP-ruled Punjab.

Jakhar said a high-powered delegation of the BJP will meet authorities of the Election Commission on Saturday to demand an ED probe.

The same excise policy under which many Delhi ministers have been jailed has been implemented in Punjab by Kejriwal and Bhagwant Mann, he said. The BJP leader said that Kejriwal should have resigned immediately after his arrest but his party leaders are saying that he would continue as chief minister.

This shows that the AAP supremo does not trust his party’s leaders and the party is “power hungry”, Jakhar said.

The state BJP chief said that Congress leaders in the state who had demanded an ED probe into the excise policy earlier should also approach the Election Commission.

“Kejriwal will go into the annals of history as the first sitting chief minister to go to jail in an excise policy case,” he added.