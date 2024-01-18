After Pannun threat, CM Mann says won’t let ‘anti-Punjab’ forces succeed

A day after designated terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun issued a veiled threat to him and the Punjab police chief, chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday said he is the custodian of peace and prosperity of the state and such intimidation tactics cannot stop him from this task. A day after designated terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun issued a veiled threat to him and the Punjab police chief, chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday said he is the custodian of peace and prosperity of the state and such intimidation tactics cannot stop him from this task. (HT File Photo)

Speaking on the sidelines of a function to hand over job letters to youths, Mann said such threats are a natural outcome of the zero-tolerance policy adopted by the state government to foil the nefarious designs of anti-Punjab forces.

“The masterminds of such anti-Punjab stances have taken shelter in countries abroad but we are trying to bring them back and punish them for their sins,” Mann said.

Mann said that these people are trying to disturb the hard-earned peace of the state but his government will not allow these fissiparous forces to succeed in their evil designs. “Punjab being a border state is hostile to such challenges both from within and outside the state. We will face it valiantly by not succumbing to such threats,” the CM said.

Pannun on Tuesday gave a veiled threat to Mann and police chief Gaurav Yadav as he asked gangsters in the state to join the banned outfit Sikhs For Justice and stop top political leaders from attending the Republic Day parade. Pannun was designated as a terrorist by the Union home ministry under the anti-terror law Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and Sikh for Justice banned in 2020.

The CM once again reiterated that Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will win all 13 Lok Sabha seats in the coming general polls.

“The state government has done marvellous work for the welfare of the people, so the masses will once again stand with them,” he said.

Taking a jibe at Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu, the chief minister described him as a ‘fugitive’ who ran away from discharging duty when he was offered the charge of power minister.

He said when the state government started a reverse trend by purchasing a private thermal power plant, Sidhu was making “baseless and misleading” statements.

“He (Sidhu) has studied in big schools. Please bring complete data. Having little knowledge is too dangerous,” Mann told Sidhu, adding that the former MP must verify his facts before giving any statement.