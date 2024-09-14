After removal of Article 370 in J&K, 890 central laws implemented: J&K BJP spokesperson

Jammu and Kashmir BJP spokesperson YV Sharma on Friday said 890 central laws have been implemented in J&K after the abrogation of Article 370 on August 5, 2019, and several revolutionary steps have also been taken by the Modi government for the welfare of the people. “The BJP is committed to the welfare of the people, especially the poor, marginalised and the deprived, and we have promised this in our ‘Sankalp Patra’ as well,” J&K BJP spokesperson said. (HT File)

Addressing media persons here, Sharma said 209 laws of the erstwhile state of J&K have also been repealed after the abrogation of Article 370 by the Centre.

“The BJP is committed to the welfare of the people, especially the poor, marginalised and the deprived, and we have promised this in our ‘Sankalp Patra’ as well,” he said.

“After BJP forms the government in J&K, five marlas of land will be given to the landless and separate colonies will also be set up for the poor,” Sharma said, adding, “We will also ensure affordable healthcare for the poor”. He said 10kg rice and 1kg sugar will also be provided to the poor after the formation of the BJP government in J&K.