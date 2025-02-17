Menu Explore
After resistance, Haryana BJP issues revised list for Ambala Sadar civic body polls

ByHT Correspondent, Karnal
Feb 17, 2025 05:48 AM IST

The local leadership raised objection after names of 15 candidates, who they claim have worked against Vij during the assembly polls, found a place in the list

A day after supporters of cabinet minister Anil Vij registered their protest after the candidates reportedly recommended by the minister for municipal council Ambala Sadar civic body polls failed to find a place on the list released by the party, the BJP’s state unit on Sunday issued a revised list.

Karnal election in-charge Gian Chand Gupta (File)
Karnal election in-charge Gian Chand Gupta (File)

Names of atleast 10 candidates were replaced in the new list.

The local leadership raised objection after names of 15 candidates, who they claim have worked against Vij during the assembly polls, found a place in the list.

Vij supporters started reaching his house to express resentment soon after the list was released. The party workers also raised slogans against the list.

However, the minister had refused to comment on the matter to the media.

As the resistance grew, the list was kept on hold and a revised was issued on Sunday, a day ahead of the last date for filing of nominations.

In a statement, Vij appealed all the candidates named in the final list to gather at Aggarwal Dharamshala with much fanfare, from where all are likely to leave to file papers jointly.

BJP will win on all seats: Gian Chand

After chairing a party meeting at BJP district office, former Haryana assembly speaker and district election in-charge Gian Chand Gupta said that the party will win all seats in Karnal municipal corporation and other civic bodies of the district.

He was here to hand over the tickets for the elections to the BJP candidates of all 20 wards along with Karnal MC mayor candidate Renu Bala Gupta.

Karnal BJP district president and Assandh MLA Yogendra Rana, Karnal MLA Jagmohan Anand, Indri MLA Ram Kumar Kashyap, working district president Brij Gupta and others were present.

Gupta, former Panchkula MLA, said that all BJP workers in the entire state are very excited about the civic elections and there is a wave of BJP in the entire state.

On Monday, all candidates will file papers in the presence of union minister Manohar Lal Khattar, state education minister Mahipal Dhanda, Gian Chand Gupta and other senior leaders.

