After slow start, placements pick up pace at Chandigarh institutes

Due to the economic slowdown in the wake of Covid-19 pandemic, the placement season at Panjab University and other institutions in Chandigarh did not kick off on a high note this academic year, but has finally started to pick up the pace.

After the outbreak last year, there were apprehensions that placements will be majorly affected this year. However, experts say the impact is not that big. In fact, online placements are going on at several PU departments, including University Business School (UBS) and University Institute of Engineering and Technology (UIET). Interviews are being conducted through videoconferencing.

Placements are also going on at Punjab Engineering College (PEC), Chandigarh College of Engineering and Technology (CCET) and other institutes. Due to a late start, the process is expected to stretch over the coming months.

Meena Sharma, head of PU’s central placement cell, said: “We had apprehensions in the beginning, but now placements have picked up the pace. There is also an increasing demand from the market, and we are getting a good response now.”

Unlike previous years, the special placement week was not held at UBS this year and the placements are being conducted online. Placement coordinator Tejinder Pal Singh said: “We are expecting to reach close to previous years’ numbers in the coming months. We are also trying to bring more companies for placements.” Last year, a UBS student had received the highest package of ₹55 lakh, while the average package was ₹9.5 lakh.

Slowdown in some sectors

However, a slowdown has been witnessed in some sectors. JD Sharma, head of career development and guidance centre at PEC, said: “Presently there is a slowdown for recruitment in some specific sectors, such as capital goods, automotive and fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG). It may or may not affect the total placements of the institution. It will take time to assess the situation.”

However, sectors such as coding, software, consulting, sales and e-marketing are recruiting a good number of students, he said.

KG Sharma, head of training and placement at CCET, said: “There is a slight impact on the placements, especially in mechanical and civil engineering branches, because these companies are in a ‘wait-and-watch’ mode. For electronics and computer science engineering, placements are almost similar to previous years.”

At UIET, there has not been much of an impact on the placements in computer science and IT branches, and none of the usual recruiters has backed, said a placement coordinator, who did not wish to be named.

Professor Kapil Dev, training and placement officer at GGDSD College, said: “Our regular recruiters are already carrying out placement drives. Even packages being offered to students have increased compared to the last year. We have not seen any major impact on the process.”