After week-long suspension: Flight operations partially resume at Amritsar airport

ByHT Correspondent, Amritsar
May 16, 2025 09:12 AM IST

Flight operations partially resumed at Amritsar's Sri Guru Ram Das Jee International Airport after a week-long suspension due to security concerns.

Operation of both international and domestic flights partially resumed at Sri Guru Ram Das Jee International Airport in Amritsar on Thursday, nearly a week after suspension.

The airport was closed on May 7 due to heightened tensions between India and Pakistan following the Pahalgam terror attack.
The airport was closed on May 7 due to heightened tensions between India and Pakistan following the Pahalgam terror attack.

The airport was closed on May 7 due to heightened tensions between India and Pakistan following the Pahalgam terror attack. Although a ceasefire was declared, flight operations were delayed due to ongoing security concerns, particularly the threat of drone attacks from Pakistan.

On Wednesday, five flights were operated and the number increased to 15 on Thursday. The number of flights is expected to rise as normalcy returns. However, security remains tight at the airport, with only vehicle drivers allowed entry.

Family members and friends of passengers are still not permitted inside the airport premises.

