News / Cities / Chandigarh News / AGH terror associate nabbed in Shopian

AGH terror associate nabbed in Shopian

ByHT Correspondent, Srinagar
Nov 27, 2023 07:18 AM IST

At a checkpoint in the south Kashmir district, security forces intercepted a suspected person coming from Kundalan towards Shopian, a police spokesman said

The security forces on Sunday arrested a terrorist associate of Ansar Guzwat-ul-Hind (AGH) organisation in Jammu and Kashmir’s Shopian district, police said.

The arms, ammo recovered from the AGH terrorist. (ANI)

Arms and ammunition were also recovered from his possession, they said. At a checkpoint in the south Kashmir district, security forces intercepted a suspected person coming from Kundalan towards Shopian, a police spokesman said. He was identified as Farman Khursheed Wani, a resident of Gagren in Shopian.

During search, incriminating materials, arms and ammunition, including a pistol, two pistol magazines, 10 rounds of 9mm and a mobile phone were seized from his possession, the spokesman said. A case has been registered and an investigation has been initiated, he added.

