Agnihotri directs police to curb drug menace

In a review meeting with the officials from various departments at Haroli, Una, deputy chief minister Mukesh Agnihotri said on Friday that all of them should notify him about the problems they were facing. He urged them to also come up with remedies for those issues. The deputy CM asked for a report of the vacancies in the health institutions in the district. (HT File Photo)

The deputy CM instructed the police officials to initiate measures to curb drug peddling and take strict action against violators. He also asked for CCTV cameras to be installed at Haroli-Una bridge and an increase in patrolling.

He directed the officials to formulate a detailed proposal for strengthening the basic amenities and services in Haroli, Dulehar and Panjawar hospitals and to ensure timely completion of ongoing construction at various hospital buildings. The deputy CM asked for a report of the vacancies in the health institutions in the district.

Agnihotri underscored the state government’s dedication to bolstering the healthcare sector. He assured that the government is taking appropriate measures to enhance health care services, including the establishing new hospitals, additional ambulances and the implementing new schemes.

He asked for a proposal for strengthening the veterinary hospitals at Lallari and Haroli.