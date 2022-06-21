Agnipath scheme: Veterans, aspirants from HP call for a relook

Though the defence ministry has said that the ‘Agnipath’ scheme will not be revoked, veterans and aspirants hailing from the hill-state have criticised the policy saying it will not only dampen the spirit of the youth hoping to join the military, but also harm the morale of the army.

Major Vijai Singh Mankotia (Retd) , president of Indian Ex-Services League, said the scheme was a setback for the youth of the hill-state where job avenues were limited. “The state does not have an industry or big establishment, which will create job opportunities for youth. The promised 10% quota for recruitment in paramilitary and re-employment in private sector are just promises. Even ex-soldiers who have served for 15 years in the army do not get re-employment. Besides, it takes seven to eight years to prepare a solider for the combat and here the youth would be retired after four years.”

“The future of the youth has been rendered insecure. The frustrated youngsters may become threat to the country’s security. This entire scheme is ill-conceived, ill-timed and self-defeating and government should reconsider it,” he said.

An aspirant, who had been waiting to join the army after clearing the physical efficiency test two years ago, said most youngsters in Himachal who join the army come from modest backgrounds. “We join the army with the hope that while guarding the borders of the nation, we will be able to sustain our families,educate siblings and children,and provide better medical treatment to their aging parents,” he said.

“The jawan knows that if something happens to him, the country and the government will take care of his family. Now, why would he risk his life for four year of service and no guarantee of re-employment,” he said, adding that the scheme had shattered aspirants’ dreams.

Brigadier Khushal Thakur (retd), a Kargil war hero, who unsuccessfully contested Mandi Lok Sabha byelection as BJP candidate said, “Himachal is known as the Veer-Bhoomi (land of valour ) for its the largest contribution to the defence forces in the country. Agnipath scheme is the need of the hour and should have been brought much earlier. However, the honour of the soldier should not be compromised.”

May hurt BJP’s electoral prospects

Given the large population of ex-servicmen, serving soldiers in Himachal, the scheme may hurt the BJP’s prospects in the upcoming elections. Notably, the BJP had come to power in 2017 cashing in on the valour of the armed forces. It had also led the demand to create a Himachal or Himalayan regiment in the Indian Army. Currently, there are around 1.6 lakh ex-servicemen, over one lakh serving soldiers from the hill state. Four valiant soldiers from Himachal have been decorated with Param Vir Chakra, the highest gallantry award.