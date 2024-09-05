Agri policy almost ready, says Mann amid farmers’ protest

Chandigarh : Chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday said the state’s agriculture policy is almost ready and his government will call stakeholders for further consultation. Chief minister Bhagwant Mann during the last day of the Punjab Vidhan Sabha session in Chandigarh on Wednesday.Photo by Ravi Kumar/Hindustan Times

The statement came amid a protest by the BKU (Ugrahan) and the Punjab Khet Mazdoor Union which are pressing for the implementation of the agriculture policy.

Participating in the discussion on the concluding day of the three-day Punjab Vidhan Sabha session, Mann said the agriculture policy is almost ready.

“We will speak to stakeholders, (farmers) unions and organisations related to farming in this regard,” he said in the state assembly.

The CM said his government always supports that policies should be framed with the consultation of stakeholders, unlike the Union government which introduces its policies without applying mind and consulting the people.

He cited the example of the three farm laws which were later withdrawn by the BJP-led government at the Centre after protests by the farming community.

Farmers under the banner of the BKU (Ugrahan) and the Punjab Khet Mazdoor Union began a five-day protest on Sunday in Chandigarh to press for their demands, including implementation of the agriculture policy.

BKU (Ugrahan) leader Sukhdev Singh Kokrikalan said the chief minister will hold a meeting with the representatives of farmers on Thursday.