Agri varsity to hold seminar on benefits of fermented dairy products

The Indian Dairy Association (IDA) north zone Punjab chapter, in collaboration with Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (GADVASU), is organising a seminar on “Unveiling the Benefits of Fermented Dairy Products” on Saturday at the College of Dairy and Food Science Technology (CDFST), in its campus. Chairman IDA Punjab chapter, Inderjit Singh Sara, said the seminar was being held to celebrate World Milk Day, usually celebrated on June 1. (HT file photo for representation)

CDFST dean Dr RS Sethi said the seminar aims to shed light on the significant role of fermented dairy products in promoting human health. He said considering the increasing awareness of modern consumers about fermented dairy, the attendees will have an opportunity to learn about latest research findings, nutritional advantage, and potential therapeutic applications of these products.

Chairman IDA Punjab chapter, Inderjit Singh Sara, said the seminar was being held to celebrate World Milk Day, usually celebrated on June 1. However, due to the general elections in the state on June 4, IDA decided to hold it on June 22 instead.

Professor of dairy technology and organising secretary of the seminar, Dr PK Singh, said lectures by renowned experts from dairy industry, medical professionals and academia on various aspects of fermented dairy products, including their production, nutritional value, and health benefits would be the major highlights of the event besides question and answer session where participants will have a chance to interact with the speakers.

IDA is an apex body of dairy professionals, representing scientists, dairy industry and milk producers from all over India.