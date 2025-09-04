Agriculture minister Shivraj Chouhan takes stock of flood situation in Punjab

Union agriculture minister Shivraj Chouhan visited flood-affected areas of Punjab on Thursday, while governor Gulab Chand Kataria submitted a detailed report on the situation in the five border districts of Amritsar, Pathankot, Gurdaspur, Tarn Taran and Ferozepur. Punjab governor Gulab Chand Kataria submitting his report on the flood situation in the five border districts to Union agriculture minister Shivraj Chouhan at the airport in Amritsar on Thursday. (HT Photo)

Kataria met Chouhan soon after he arrived at Sri Guru Ram Das Jee International Airport in Amritsar and apprised him of the extensive damage to life, property, crops and infrastructure after having visited all five flood-affected districts from September 1 to 4. He also briefed him about the relief and rehabilitation measures taken by the Punjab government, army and the National Disaster Response Force.

Punjab is facing one of its worst flood disasters in four decades due to the overflowing Sutlej, Beas, and Ravi rivers and seasonal rivulets caused by heavy rainfall in their catchment areas in Himachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir. Additional heavy rain in the state has intensified the flooding situation. The deluge has claimed 37 lives so far and impacted over 3.55 lakh people. Crops, particularly paddy, over 1.75 lakh hectares are submerged due to the floods. Paddy growers are worst-hit as the kharif crop was to be harvested in October.

Punjab agriculture minister Gurmeet Singh Khudian and Ajnala MLA and former state minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal met Chouhan and briefed him about the devastation caused by the floods. Chouhan, who is the first Union minister to visit the state after the floods, will be meeting affected people and assess their immediate requirements. He is accompanied by Union minister of state for railways and food processing industries Ravneet Singh Bittu.

Chouhan visited one of the worst affected villages of Ghonewal in Amritsar district and interacted with flood-hit residents. He would also visit Dharamkot Randhawa in Gurdaspur district. After visiting Behrampur village, he is scheduled to go to the house of Gurdaspur BJP district president Baghel Singh.

Later, he will visit Begowal in Kapurthala district before returning to Amritsar to meet the district administration at PWD Rest House. He is scheduled to address a press conference later in the day.