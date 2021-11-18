Ahead of agitation’s anniversary, rift between farm leaders widens

Ahead of the anniversary of farmers’ agitation against Centre’s three farm laws, the rift between farmer seems to be widening with farm leader Gurnam Singh Charuni launching a fresh salvo on Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) leaders, accusing them of “stifling his voice” by creating a parallel SKM wing in Haryana.

“Over 700 farmers have sacrificed their lives and hundreds are facing FIRs during the agitation. It is painful that some leaders, who are followed by farmers, are lying to them and conspiring to defame their counterparts from Haryana,” he added.

Charuni’s statement comes in response to SKM leader Joginder Singh Ugrahan announcing that the SKM leaders from Haryana, in a meeting, had unanimously decided to take out a protest march on November 24.

Ugrahan had also claimed that his union, BKU (Ekta-Ugrahan), has support from farmers of three districts of Haryana – Sirsa, Fatehabad and Kaithal. He had requested farmers from these areas to ensure a huge gathering at the protest march.

Charuni claimed that his decision to hold meetings under Mission Punjab has given strength to the agitation while the decision to continue protests at borders has weakened the stir.

‘Parallel SKM Haryana was created’

He said in the beginning of the agitation, he was made the leader of SKM Haryana. But now, a parallel SKM has been created to counter Charuni’s decisions and create a rift among farmers of Haryana, the leader claimed.

Charuni had earlier announced to launch a Saheed Samman Yatra (foot march) from Mohara grain market in Ambala on November 25 but a few days later, the SKM leaders announced to launch a parallel protest march from the same venue on November 24.

Charuni said to avoid any confrontation among farmers and farm leaders he has withdrawn his decision to launch the foot march as the other group associated with the SKM has decided to launch a parallel protest from the same venue.

“We have withdrawn our decision of the protest march from Mohra in interest of the farming community as we do not want to weaken the agitation at any cost,” Charuni said.

He said before announcing the parallel protest march, the SKM leaders should have at least discussed it with the local farm leaders.

‘Punjab leaders worried over my popularity’

Charuni, who has already announced that farmers should field their own candidates for the upcoming assembly polls in Punjab, said, “Farm leaders from Punjab are jealous of my increasing popularity in their state as people of Punjab are calling me for meetings and rallies.”

“Some farm leaders from Punjab conspired against me and announced to launch parallel protest march. Par is pavittar andolan ke liye hum apna sar jhuka bhi sakte hai aur katwa bhi sakte hai (But for this pure agitation, we can bent our head and even sacrifice our lives),” he added.

Charuni said he is happy with the SKM’s decision to launch a protest march on the anniversary of the agitation and said he will support the SKM’s call.

He accused morcha leaders of lying that they held a meeting and decided to launch the protest march.

Meanwhile, another farm leader from Haryana’s Hisar, Suresh Koth, has slammed Charuni and said he had taken many steps in Charuni’s favour. He said the decision to start protest march was taken on demand of farmers from Ambala and later the SKM leaders had approved it.

He said the agitation is going in the right direction as all farm leaders are fighting for the rights of farmers.