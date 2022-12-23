Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ahead of Christmas, SP orders deployment at 32 churches in Ambala

Ahead of Christmas, SP orders deployment at 32 churches in Ambala

Published on Dec 23, 2022 11:42 PM IST

"The security will be deployed for two days in all small and big 32 churches across the district. Moreover, due to large crowd at big churches in the city and cantonment, we will ensure law and order through patrolling too,"said Ambala superintendent of police (SP) Jashandeep Singh Randhawa

In May, the church authorities also “installed” the upper part of the desecrated Jesus Christ statue, also called Sacred Heart statue inside the glass box with a holy quote. (HT File)
ByBhavey Nagpal

Ambala Ahead of Christmas celebrations on Sunday, Ambala superintendent of police (SP) Jashandeep Singh Randhawa on Friday ordered police deployment at 32 churches in the district for two days.

The order comes in view of the last year’s unfortunate incident when a statue of Jesus Christ was vandalized at the historical Holy Redeemer Catholic Church on Lawrence Road in Ambala Cantonment.

On Thursday, Parish Priests Patras Mundu and Anthony C. had met the SP seeking police protection and patrolling around the church.

Father Anthony said the church will be having Christmas prayer service on Saturday from 7.30pm to 11.30pm and whole day on Sunday that will be attended by huge number of devotees.

“Keeping in mind the crowd and the last year’s incident of discretion of the ancient statue during the intervening night of December 25 and 26, we asked for police deployment and the SP has assured the same,” the father added.

The SP said three other church authorities have also met him in the last few days with the same demand.

“The security will be deployed for two days in all small and big 32 churches across the district. Moreover, due to large crowd at big churches in the city and cantonment, we will ensure law and order through patrolling too,” Randhawa added.

Three days after the last year’s vandalism, police had arrested two local men and established that it all happened under the influence. In May, the church authorities also installed the upper part of the desecrated Jesus Christ statue, also called Sacred Heart statue inside the glass box with a holy quote.

Story Saved
