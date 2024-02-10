Ahead of Feb 13 march, DC writes to village heads to identify protestors

Three days ahead of farmer’s march to Delhi, Ambala deputy commissioner Shaleen said, she has written to 400 sarpanches, 3,000 panches, nambardars, chowkidars and gram praharis to inform the authorities about the residents taking part in the protest. Police training underway ahead of farmers’ march to Delhi, in Ambala on Friday (HT Photo)

“I’ve written to 400 sarpanches, 3,000 panches, nambardars, chowkidars and gram praharis to keep an eye on the activities in their areas and ensure that no resident takes part in the agitation and if anyone does, inform the authorities,” Shaleen told HT.

The DC added that the traffic movement on Ghaggar flyover at Shambhu border (Ambala-Patiala) at NH-44 (Delhi-Amritsar) will be closed on Saturday in phases to gradually shift the traffic on Ambala-Chandigarh expressway.

He added that 12 companies, including 850 personnel from Rapid Action Force (RAF), The Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Border Security Force (BSF) and Seema Suraksha Bal (SSB) have been deployed in the district, where Section 144 is already in place.

The forces will be deployed with Haryana Police, primarily at Shambhu border (Ambala-Patiala) and other inter-state borders, to prevent the farmer unions from Punjab to march towards the national capital via Ambala.

Farmer unions from Punjab are planning to enter Haryana through three borders -- Ambala’s Shambhu barrier; Sirsa’s Dabwali border and Khanauri on Jind border, where they will be joined by their counterparts from Haryana and they will march towards Delhi to press for their pending demands.

Strict arrangements, including metal and concrete barriers, barbed wires, sandbags and other logistics at Shambhu border; view cutters and frames being installed on the Ghaggar bridge to stop farmers from throwing metal barricades into the river, are in place.

Ambala SP Jashandeep Singh Randhawa said that during the 2020 agitation, the farmers unions led a similar march to Delhi that lead to road blockades particularly NH-44 (Delhi-Amritsar), resulting in hampering of supplies to the national capital.

“Several companies of Indian Reserve Battalion (IRB) and paramilitary forces including RAF, ITBP, CRPF, BSF and SSB have been deployed. We have asked farmer unions to seek permissions through proper channel as mandated under the Haryana Police Act. If there are no permissions and they go ahead with their plan, action will be taken against them. We have started making arrangements at Shambhu and other borders. A travel advisory is being chalked out and will be issued soon,” he added.

Speaking on the issue, home minister Anil Vij said, “We will ensure that peace is not disrupted in any way. If required, we will seek additional forces from the Centre.”

In Karnal, members of Bhartiya Kisan Union (Sir Chotu Ram), another off-shot of BKU (Charuni), has also decided to support the agitation and have started mobilising support in the rural belt.