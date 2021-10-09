Ahead of festive season, 18 Chandigarh markets to have makeshift parkings

With the start of Navratri and other major festivals like Dussehra and Diwali lined up, the Chandigarh traffic police has written to 18 market associations of the city over parking management during this period.

Various government schools, colleges and open areas close to these 18 markets will be made into makeshift parkings to manage traffic congestion.

Senior superintendent of police (SSP, traffic) Manisha Choudhary has written to the Chandigarh Beopar Mandal (CBM) president Charanjiv Singh about this. As per the letter, the shopkeepers have been asked to park behind the markets to keep the front parkings free.

Market welfare associations (MWAs) have been requested to appoint volunteers and affix sign boards to guide people towards these alternate parkings. Shopkeepers have been advised to keep pedestrian paths and cycle tracks free and to not let carts open up outside their shops.

In total, makeshift parkings have been earmarked at 33 locations including 29 government schools, a government-aided school, a government college, a small park and an open space close to the respective markets. The school parking areas can be used for parking after school gets over after 2pm till the time the markets stay open.

Most people unaware of parking spaces

Even though every year such parkings spaces are assigned, most people don’t use them because they are generally too far from the markets or residents aren’t aware of them.

Speaking about this, CBM president Charanjiv Singh said, “This year we will request all markets to put up visible boards at the entrances to tell people about these parkings. Many markets will also designate volunteers to ensure people park properly and to guide them to the makeshift parkings.”

During the festive season, the traffic police also put up barricades and make roads one-way outside some of the busier markets including Sectors 22 and 19. Speaking about this, Singh added that the Chandigarh Beopar Mandal hadn’t written about this to the authorities yet but MWAs could contact the authorities by themselves in case the arrangement was needed.

Chief spokesperson Diwakar Sahoonja added that they will work with the traffic cops posted in various markets to ensure that people didn’t have to suffer.

List of designated parking lots during festive season

1. Sector 8 market: GMHS-8B

2. Sector 15 market: GMSSS-15C

3. Sector 22 market: GMSSS-22A, GMHS-22C and park in front of GMSSS-22A

4. Sector 18 market: GGMSSS-18D

5. Sector 19 market: GMSSS-19C, GMHS-19D

6. Sector 20 market: GGMSSS-20B, GMSSS-20D and GMHS-20D

7. Sector 29 market: GMHS-29B, GHS-29B and GMSSS-29A

8. Sector 30 market: GMHS-30 and Guru Nanak Khalsa Senior Secondary School, Sector 30B

9. Manimajra market: GMSSS, Manimajra, GMHS, Manimajra, and GMHS, Manimajra, near bus stand

10. Sector 32 market: GSSS-32C

11. Sector 34 market: GMHS-34C

12. Sector 44 market: Open space near Sanjay Public School, Sector 44, and GMSSS-44

13. Sector 46 market: GSSS-46D and government college, Sector 46, parking

14. Sector 35 market: GMSSS-35D, and GMS-35C

15. Sector 37 market: GMHS-37C and GMS-37C

16. Sector 38 market: GMHS-38D

17. Sector 40 market: GMS-40B and GMHS-40A

18. Sector 41 market: GMS-41D