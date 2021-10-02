Ahead of HP bypolls, Congress steps up offensive against BJP government

Ahead of the parliamentary and assembly byelections in the end of this month, the Congress has stepped up offensive against the Jai Ram Thakur-led state BJP government over rising inflation and unemployment.

Members of the Congress, led by its Himachal chief, took out a march in Dharamshala on Friday protesting against jobs given to the non-Himachalis in government departments in recent days. The protest march began from the war memorial and culminated into a public meeting at DC’s office.

Rathore said a series of protests is being organised at district level against the “injustice” being done to the youth of Himachal.

“I personally came here to participate in the protest as Kangra is an important district,” said Rathore.

Taking on the state government, Rathore said there was an unprecedented rise in inflation under the current BJP regime while the public also suffers due to poor law and order situation.

“Even the opposition leaders are being attacked,” he claimed.

‘Jobs to outsiders, injustice to Himachal youth’

Rathore said the employment scenario has deteriorated in Himachal since the Covid outbreak.

“Instead, of providing relief to the youth of Himachal, the state government is giving jobs to non-Himachalis in public sector which is evident from the recruitments done in departments like electricity board and PWD,” he alleged.

Rathore also claimed that the most of the non-Himachalis who have got jobs here were from the states ruled by BJP governments.

Demands white paper on loans, expenditure

Hitting at the state government over raising loans repeatedly, Rathore said the debt burden on Himachal has risen to more than ₹60,000 crore.

“Despite the government borrowing huge amounts, the development is nowhere to be seen. The money collected by way of loans is being spent on luxuries of the ministers,” he alleged.

“We demand the state government to issue a white paper on the loans raised and where the money was spent,” he added.

Confident of winning bypolls

Rathore also expressed confidence that the Congress will win the byelections to the Mandi parliamentary constituency and Arki, Jubbal-Kotkhai and Fatehpur assembly segments.

He said the BJP has lost its ground in the state due to its “anti-people, anti-farmer, anti-youth, anti-horticulturist and anti-employee policies”.

“We will not only win the byelections but the Congress will also return to the power with a thumping majority in 2022 assembly polls,” he claimed.

District Congress president Ajay Mahajan and former state Congress president Viplove Thakur also addressed the protesters.