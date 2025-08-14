Ahead of I-Day, Chandigarh Police bust inter-state arms, drug racket, four arrested

In a major pre-Independence Day crackdown, the Chandigarh Police Operations Cell conducted a major operation against inter-state arms suppliers and drug peddlers and arrested four criminals from Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Punjab and Chandigarh. All the accused have been remanded to four days police custody. (HT File)

The arrested accused have been identified as Ajit Singh, Amar Singh, Shamshad Ali and Rishab Dev. Police have recovered 1.790kg of charas, 53.90gm heroin and one pistol and one country-made desi katta from the possession of the accused. Police said a gang war has been averted by arresting an active member and sharp shooter of Harpreet, alias Happy Gang. Kingpins of the gangs are managing criminal activities in Punjab and Chandigarh from outside India, the police claimed.

One of the accused, Shamshad Ali, alias Jaggi, is a proclaimed offender wanted by Bassi Pathana police station in an attempt to murder and Arms Act cases. During the course of interrogation, accused Ajit Singh disclosed that he was working as a waiter in a Sector-11 hotel in Panchkula. There he came in touch with a drug peddler and started selling drugs in the tricity area. Police said that Ajit used to receive drugs from peddlers in Mandi and Kullu in Himachal Pradesh and distributed the drugs in local areas of tricity.

Police said accused Shamshad Ali also disclosed that he is an active member and sharp shooter of Harpreet, alias Happy Gang. Harpreet supplied him illegal weapons for further providing to other gang members active in the tricity area. Accused Shamshad Ali and his associate Gurjant Janta received weapons and drugs on the direction of Harpreet, who is operating the gang from Portugal. Police said accused Gurjant Janta is reportedly in Italy.

All the accused have been remanded to four days police custody.

