Ahead of Lok Sabha polls, BJP opens offices in 5 J&K dists

Bharatiya Janata Party on Tuesday began its Lok Sabha election campaign by opening election offices in Srinagar, Anantnag and Baramulla. On the opening of Anantnag parliamentary office, party general secretary Ashok Koul said that BJP will win all six Lok Sabha seats in J&K and Ladakh Union territories (HT File)

The opening of election offices is seen as an endeavour by the BJP leadership to expand its outreach in J&K, especially in the Valley where BJP is still not seen as a vibrant political force by its opponents. Election offices were also opened in Jammu and Udhampur.

On the opening of Anantnag parliamentary office, party general secretary Ashok Koul said that BJP will win all six Lok Sabha seats in J&K and Ladakh Union territories.

“We have opened offices at five places in J&K, which will cover five Lok Sabha and 90 assembly seats. Every work related to elections especially upcoming Lok Sabha polls will be done from these offices,” Koul told reporters after the office opening in Anantnag town.

After delimitation, several constituencies of Rajouri and Poonch have been included in Anantnag Lok Sabha seat. “We won three seats in J&K in last Lok Sabha polls. This time, we will win all six seats (five in J&K and one in Ladakh),” said Koul, adding that people were happy with the programmes of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“Only yesterday, more than 100 panches and sarpanches joined BJP in north Kashmir’s Bandipora. More and more people are joining our party.” Koul said. He added that there was every possibility that names of candidates for the three Lok Sabha seats of Kashmir could be announced shortly.

At the opening of Srinagar office, senior BJP leader and in-charge Srinagar Lok Sabha seat, Surinder Ambardar said that this is the start of election campaign of our party. “We have been working hard on ground in Kashmir from past many years now more and more are part of our organisation. The party is now a force not only in Jammu, but also in Kashmir region.”

The Baramulla office was opened by senior BJP leader Darakshan Andrabi and president J&K Waqf Board. Andrabi asked workers to work hard so that party candidates will emerge victorious on all Lok Sabha seats.