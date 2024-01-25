Ahead of LS polls, BJP set to launch ‘Gaon Chalo Abhiyan’

Ahead of upcoming Lok Sabha polls, the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP)’s Haryana unit is set to launch “Gaon Chalo Abhiyan” from February 4 to 11. During this period, party workers will be present at every single booth of seven lakh villages to convey the welfare schemes of the Central government, a party leader said. (HT File Photo)

It is a rural outreach programme to disseminate the schemes and achievements of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Union government.

A meeting regarding the same was chaired by the unit’s state president Nayab Saini on Wednesday and was attended by members of the state executive, presidents of various morchas and districts.

To lead the campaign, Saini has appointed party general secretary and his close aide Pawan Saini from Ladwa as convener and three leaders as co-conveners.

A party leader said that during the workshop, Pawan Saini informed that the programme will run in three phases. Preparations for the same will be made from January 20 to February 3, the 24-hour outreach programme will be held at 19,863 booths of the state from February 4 to 11 and a review meeting will be held on February 14.

Saini said the motive of the workshop was to train the office-bearers, so that the information regarding the schemes reaches everyone and their feedback reaches the government.

The villagers will be encouraged to download NaMo App and the left-out eligible beneficiaries will be connected to the welfare schemes.

The state government is already undertaking the “Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra”.

Political observers believe that with this, the BJP, usually dubbed as “urban party” aims to gain rural votes that traditionally go to the Congress or other regional parties like its ally JJP or INLD.