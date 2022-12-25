Ahead of New Year rush, Vaishno Devi Yatra reviewed

To avoid repeat of stampede horror that claimed 12 lives and injured scores on the intervening night of December 31 and January 1 at the cave shrine of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi, retired judge Suresh Kumar Sharma, member Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board on Friday reviewed security and operational preparedness to pre-empt any such incident on New Year eve.

He held a meeting with cadre of SMVDSB and security agencies to review Risk Management Strategies and to determine the broad approach regarding preparedness for safe pilgrimage prior to onset of New Year-2023 on the directions of LG Manoj Sinha. First such meet was held on December 9.

At the outset, the chief executive officer, Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board, Anshul Garg briefed about various measures in place and proactive steps taken for smooth regulation of expected influx of pilgrims likely to visit in large number from various parts of the country and abroad to abode of Vaishno Devi on the onset of New Year which includes issuance of RFID cards, effective crowd management, working out plans for decongestion of the entire track, particularly the Bhawan area, separation of entry, exit routes at Bhawan and all time surveillance through dedicated CCTV dedicated network of over 500 cameras.

The CEO said radio-frequency identification (RFID)-based yatra registration cards have been started with the focus to enhance not only the security but also ensure real-time tracking of pilgrims on the track en-route Bhawan for better regulation of the pilgrims in accordance with the holding capacity of the trek and the shrine area (Bhawan). He further emphasized the security agencies not to allow any pilgrims without a valid RFID card for which additional hand held scanners may be put to use with sufficient staff to plug any shortfall.

CEO said that yatris are being regularly informed through announcement to register under RFID based Registration Card through Shrine Board Registration Counters only before start of their pilgrimage and if any pilgrim found without RFID cards, he will not be allowed for the pilgrimage. He also underscored that those pilgrims registered under RFID not returning their card after completion of Yatra shall be charged a fine of ₹100/- as deterrence.

Chief executive officer, SMVD Shrine Board also discussed the concern about surge in COVID cases and informed that all the stakeholders have been advised to wear masks while dealing with the yatris. He also informed that the Shrine Board has made wearing of face masks mandatory for every pilgrim attending the Atka Arti and in the darshan queue.

Suresh Kumar Sharma, member, Shrine Board while reviewing the various mitigation measures in place emphasized coordinated efforts amongst all stakeholders for working on strategies for risk aversion and identifies the congestion and crowd holding spots for better crowd management before the onset of New Year.

In the meeting, PS Ranpise, IG, CRPF highlighted major challenges for the deployed security forces in coming days for managing the expected influx of pilgrims on New Year. He briefed that additional forces as per request shall be deployed in and around Katra and on the track enroute Bhawan in coordination with other security agencies to ensure fool-proof security and effective Yatra management.

It may be recalled here that 12 pilgrims were killed and scores injured in a stampede at the cave shrine on New Year eve (December 31 last year -January 1).

The findings of a probe ordered by LG Manoj Sinha and marked to the then home secretary Shaleen Kabra on January 1 still remain unclear. The findings had to be submitted to the government within a week’s time.

Acting upon a PIL filed by prominent lawyer and social activist Sheikh Shakeel Ahmad on September 22, a division bench of the high court comprising then chief justice Pankaj Mithal and justice Sindhu Sharma had directed the UT administration and shrine board to file response in a month but the case was never listed again.