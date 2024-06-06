Ahead of paddy transplantation, power demand jumps 71%

Ahead of the paddy season, the power demand in Punjab has already shot up by nearly 71% owing to the searing heatwave conditions. During the first four days of June, Punjab’s power demand increased by 71% compared to the corresponding period of last year. The data of Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) revealed that the power consumption between June 1 and 4 was 991 million units whereas it was 578 million units last year. The peak power demand of 13,922 megawatts (MW) was recorded on June 3. The PSPCL has the capacity to handle a maximum power demand of 16,000 MW.

With no major relief from heatwave conditions in sight, the power consumption is likely to see a substantial rise at the time when farmers are set to start transplanting paddy. If heatwave conditions do not abate, the PSPCL would be in a tight position to ensure continuous supply to all the sectors, especially to the farmers.

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!

For paddy transplantation, the agriculture department has already fixed June 11 for Muktsar, Bathinda, Fazilka, Faridkot, Mansa and Ferozepur, while it is June 15 for the rest of the state.

“This year, record-breaking heatwave conditions are prevailing in the state that resulted in over 70% rise in the power consumption. Currently, we are able to easily manage the sudden rise in the power consumption,” said a top PSPCL official.

The above quoted official, when asked about the complaints of power cuts in the state, said there was no scheduled power cut. “We have enough electricity and there is no scheduled power cut. In some parts of the state, local issues may arise due to a rise in the power consumption, and that too are resolved in the stipulated time window,” the official replied.

Along with the rise in the power consumption, there has been a constant rise in maximum power demand as well. The PSPCL record reveals that maximum power demand during the month of June increased by nearly 96% when compared to the last year. The peak power demand of 13,922 megawatts (MW) was recorded on June 3. The PSPCL has the capacity to handle a maximum power demand of 16,000 MW.