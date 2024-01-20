Ahead of Republic Day, SSOC arrests three aides of Gurpatwant Pannun in Banur

Three key associates of designated terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun were arrested by the State Special Operation Cell (SSOC) in Banur on Friday, officials said. The accused have been identified as Jagdish, Davinder, and Manjeet alias Manjinder, all residents of Rajpura.

The SSOC presented all three before the Mohali court which remanded them in three-day police custody. During the interrogation, the accused told the police that all three were in contact with Pannun, who is associated with the banned outfit Sikhs for Justice (SFJ).

The SSOC seized Khalistan flags and spray paint from their possession. In the interrogation, the accused revealed that Pannun had instructed them to target several government buildings in Mohali to raise the Khalistan flag and spray pro-Khalistan slogans on walls before January 26.

During the interrogation, it was also revealed that they had also done recce of several government buildings in Mohali. It has also come to light in the interrogation that the accused are facing various criminal cases in Haryana as well.