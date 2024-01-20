close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ahead of Republic Day, SSOC arrests three aides of Gurpatwant Pannun in Banur

Ahead of Republic Day, SSOC arrests three aides of Gurpatwant Pannun in Banur

ByHT Correspondent, Mohali
Jan 20, 2024 08:44 AM IST

The accused have been identified as Jagdish, Davinder, and Manjeet alias Manjinder, all residents of Rajpura.

Three key associates of designated terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun were arrested by the State Special Operation Cell (SSOC) in Banur on Friday, officials said.

The accused have been identified as Jagdish, Davinder, and Manjeet alias Manjinder, all residents of Rajpura.
The accused have been identified as Jagdish, Davinder, and Manjeet alias Manjinder, all residents of Rajpura.

The accused have been identified as Jagdish, Davinder, and Manjeet alias Manjinder, all residents of Rajpura.

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

The SSOC presented all three before the Mohali court which remanded them in three-day police custody. During the interrogation, the accused told the police that all three were in contact with Pannun, who is associated with the banned outfit Sikhs for Justice (SFJ).

The SSOC seized Khalistan flags and spray paint from their possession. In the interrogation, the accused revealed that Pannun had instructed them to target several government buildings in Mohali to raise the Khalistan flag and spray pro-Khalistan slogans on walls before January 26.

During the interrogation, it was also revealed that they had also done recce of several government buildings in Mohali. It has also come to light in the interrogation that the accused are facing various criminal cases in Haryana as well.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, January 20, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On