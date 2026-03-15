Ahead of RS polls, Haryana Cong MLAs visit Chail

Around 31 legislators of the Indian National Congress from Haryana, who arrived at New Kufri on Friday night, spent Saturday sightseeing Chail. Congress leaders leave for Chail ahead of the polling for two Rajya Sabha seats in Haryana, in Shimla, on Saturday. (PTI)

In an attempt to keep its flock together, Congress on Friday moved its Haryana MLAs to Himachal ahead of the polling for two Rajya Sabha seats in Haryana on March 16.

The MLAs, accompanied by family members and children, travelled from Kufri to Chail, enjoying the scenic forests and hills away from the ongoing political heat.

The MLAs have been staying at a private hotel in New Kufri under heavy security arrangements, with Himachal Pradesh Police maintaining a tight security cordon and restricting media access. They are likely to return to Chandigarh either late Sunday or early Monday morning on March 16, ahead of the polling.

Reacting on the same, former chief minister Jai Ram Thakur launched a scathing attack on the Sukhu government and the Congress high command. Questioning the Congress party’s modus operandi, Jai Ram said, “The very leaders who feign concern for saving democracy across the country—and raise a hue and cry from every platform—have today stifled the freedom of their own legislators”.

He further alleged that the Congress MLAs from Haryana have been brought to Shimla and are being held not as guests, but rather like prisoners, under heavy police protection, asserting that entire government machinery and police force of Himachal have been diverted to the task of cordoning off these legislators and catering to their comforts.

He also said that had the BJP fielded its own candidate for the Rajya Sabha elections in Himachal, the plight of the local Congress MLAs would have mirrored that of their Haryana counterparts, and they, too, would have been likely be found confined in some undisclosed location on Saturday.