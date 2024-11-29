To promote digitisation, the UT education department is in the process of implementing the use of three different AI apps for recording staff’s attendance, comparing mid-day meal quality and inspecting cleanliness at city government schools. AI apps to check hygiene, meals, attendance at Chandigarh government schools

Funds amounting to ₹10 lakh have been received for developing the apps which are likely to be introduced in January 2025.

The attendance of staff will be recorded through an AI facial recognition app. A geofencing attendance system will also be used. Using GPS, the attendence of employees will automatically be recorded whenever they enter or leave an area.

Using AI, the PM Poshan Monitoring app will compare the quality of mid-day meals and display if it’s good or bad. The PM Poshan Programme teacher in-charge will regularly capture and upload the photographs on the app. Once a week, the district education officer or a committee member will also capture meal photos and use AI to check the food quality.

The quality of cleanliness in toilets, urinals and other school parts will be inspected using the Swachhta Monitoring app.

Highlighting the benefits of these apps, director school education Harsuhinderpal Singh Brar said, “The digitisation will generate data which will be useful for policy planning.”

He added that the department is also in the process of setting up ICT labs in 32 government schools through the Samagra Shiksha Scheme at a cost of ₹2.04 crore for which bids on the government e-Marketplace (GeM) portal have been invited. Approximately 500 computers will be procured and 100 smart classrooms will be set up for strengthening ICT labs in government schools through the ₹4 crore budget allocated by the state. Under the CSR activity, the Rotary Club has already donated 30 computers to six government middle schools.

The department has already digitised all admissions in entry-level classes and has also set up a Vidya Samiksha Kendra in Sector 9 to monitor the data being collected.