AIP flays Mehbooba’s remarks, rejects profiling of any religious place

Awami Ittehad Party (AIP) chief spokesperson Inam Un Nabi on Saturday strongly condemned PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti’s statement suggesting that if religious places are to be “profiled”, the process should start with temples and Hindu priests, instead of mosques and imams. Awami Ittehad Party (AIP) chief spokesperson Inam Un Nabi on Saturday strongly condemned PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti’s statement suggesting that if religious places are to be “profiled”, the process should start with temples and Hindu priests, instead of mosques and imams. (Getty Images/iStockphoto/ Representational image)

He said that AIP is categorically against profiling of any religious place, irrespective of faith or community and such statements only deepen mistrust and polarisation in society.

“Let it be masjids and imams or temples and priests, profiling of religious institutions is unacceptable. AIP rejects it completely. Had the issue involved only temples or priests, AIP would have shown the same resentment and protest as we do for masjids and imams,” he said.

The AIP spokesperson said faith is a matter of personal conscience and religious belief and it should not be dragged into a culture of surveillance or administrative interference.

“We do not want policing of faith. The role of the administration is to ensure peace and law & order, not to monitor religious identity or religious spaces,” Inam Un Nabi added.

He appealed to all political parties to act responsibly and avoid statements that pit one community against another, stressing that Kashmir has a long history of communal harmony which must be protected.

“AIP stands for dignity, equality and justice for all. We will oppose any attempt that targets places of worship, whichever religion it belongs to,” he said.