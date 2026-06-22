AIP to seek public opinion on Engineer Rashid’s resignation as Baramulla MP

Awami Ittehad Party (AIP) on Sunday announced that it will seek the opinion of its grassroots cadre on the expressed intention of its chief and Baramulla member of Parliament Engineer Rashid to step down from the Lok Sabha, citing his inability to effectively reach out and serve the people who elected him. Rashid, who won the Baramulla Lok Sabha seat in 2024 while in custody, has been lodged in Tihar Jail since 2019 following his arrest by the NIA in connection with a terror funding case. (HT File)

In a statement, AIP chief spokesperson Inam Un Nabi said that the party’s committee on political affairs held detailed deliberations on the matter and resolved to initiate a broad-based consultation process involving party office-bearers and cadres across all 18 assembly segments of the Baramulla parliamentary constituency.

“After carefully examining all dimensions of the issue, the committee has decided that party functionaries at various levels will participate in a two-day consultative exercise to deliberate on whether Engineer Rashid should continue as MP or relinquish the position,” Inam said.

Rashid, who won the Baramulla Lok Sabha seat in 2024 while in custody, has been lodged in Tihar Jail since 2019 following his arrest by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in connection with a terror funding case. He was released on conditional bail from time to time for various personal and professional duties.

Inam said that the party may, if required, conduct a secret ballot among its cadres to ensure that members can express their views freely and without any pressure.

According to the spokesperson, party office bearers at the panchayat and block levels will engage with the general public and various sections of society to gather feedback on the issue. Their final opinion will reflect the sentiments conveyed to them by the people during the consultation process.

“The objective is to ensure that any decision regarding Engineer Rashid’s future as MP is guided by the wishes and aspirations of the people who reposed their trust in him and the party,” Inam said.

He further stated that the outcome of the consultations and any subsequent voting process would be formally conveyed to Engineer Rashid, enabling him to take an informed decision on the matter.