Airport shuttle bus service to cover Panchkula from today

The airport shuttle bus service will be extended up to Panchkula from Monday.

A help desk and online bus reservation management system facility has been started for long-route buses at the facility. Those travelling up to Panchkula will be charged ₹100 per person.

A Chandigarh Transport Undertaking spokesperson said, “We have been operating shuttle bus service from Inter-State Bus Terminus (ISBT),Sector-17 to the airport via ISBT, Sector 43, since March, 2022. Now, on public demand, the service will be available till Panchkula.”