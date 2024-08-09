AITA meet in Chandigarh: Neeraj, Sahira enter finals

Top seed Neeraj Yashpaul and second seed Sahira Singh moved into the respective men’s and women’s finals during the ongoing All India Tennis Association (AITA) National Ranking Tennis Championship being held at the Chandigarh Lawn Tennis Association (CLTA) Stadium, Sector 10. Top seed Neeraj Yashpaul and second seed Sahira Singh moved into the respective men’s and women’s finals during the ongoing All India Tennis Association National Ranking Tennis Championship being held at the Chandigarh Lawn Tennis Association. (HT Photo)

In the men’s first semis, Neeraj Yashpaul (Chandigarh) outplayed Sarthak Sudan (Delhi) 6-4, 6-1 in straight sets. In other semi-finals, qualifier Parv Nage (Haryana) upset sixth seed Moksh Puri (Delhi) 7-6(5), 6-4.

In the women’s singles semi-finals, second seed Sahira Singh (Punjab) won from third seed Riya Sachdeva (Delhi) 6-1, Ret. In the other semi-final, top seed Anjali Rathi (Haryana) defeated Chevika Reddy Sama (Telangana) 7-6(4), 6-3.