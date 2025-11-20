The state investigation agency (SIA) of the Jammu and Kashmir Police raided the office of the Kashmir Times in Jammu on Thursday for allegedly promoting activities against the country and recovered cartridges of AK rifles and some rounds of pistol, among other things. Police personnel outside the Kashmir Times office during a raid by the state investigation agency (SIA) as part of an ongoing probe into a terror module case, in Jammu on Thursday. (PTI Photo)

Officials said that the SIA team conducted a thorough search of the newspaper’s premises and computers after a case was registered against the publication and its promoters.

In the raid, the SIA seized cartridges of AK rifles, some rounds of pistol and hand-grenade pins, among other items, they said.

The searches were carried out at the English daily’s office on Residency Road in the case registered under Section 13 of the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act.

One of the oldest publications from Jammu and Kashmir, Kashmir Times newspaper is owned by Anuradha Bhasin, the daughter of the late Ved Bhasin, a respected journalist in the region.

“The raids are against alleged involvement in anti-national activities, attempts to spread disaffection against the country and peddling narrative of separatists,” official sources said

The promoters of the publication are likely to be questioned, the officials said.

In a joint statement on social media, editors Prabodh Jamwal and Anuradha Bhasin said, “The reported raids on our office in Jammu, the baseless accusations of activities inimical to the state and the coordinated crackdown on the Kashmir Times are yet another attempt to silence us.”

“Criticising the government is not the same as being inimical to the state. In fact, it is the very opposite. A robust, questioning press is essential to a healthy democracy. Our work of holding power to account, investigating corruption, amplifying marginalised voices strengthens our nation. It does not weaken it,” they said.

Reacting to the raid, deputy chief minister Surinder Singh Choudhary said action should follow only in cases where wrongdoing is established and not for the sake of pressure.

“If they have done something wrong, then action should be taken...if you do it only to (build) pressure, then that will be wrong,” Choudhary told reporters in Jammu.

Official sources said that the case pertains to alleged activities and communications that are under scrutiny for “potential threats to the sovereignty and integrity of the nation”. The investigation aims to examine Bhasin’s alleged links and activities that “threaten the sovereignty” of India, they added.

The supply of Kashmir Times’ hard copies ceased during the Covid-19 shutdown due to financial constraints and only the epaper was being uploaded on social media platforms, which, too, stopped appearing seven months ago after crime branch officials questioned a caretaker. Kashmir Times, as of today, is available only on the digital platform.

In October 2020, the J&K administration had sealed the Kashmir Times office at Press Enclave in Srinagar.