Asin shares glimpse of daughter Arin making Onam Pookalam with dad in rare pics, flaunts stunning long hair

On Wednesday, Asin took to Instagram Stories and shared pictures from Arin’s Onam celebrations. Dressed in a vibrant traditional yellow and orange outfit, Arin was seen making a colourful Pookalam (floral rangoli) with flowers, while her father joined in the festivities. In the pictures, Arin was seen flaunting her long, thick hair, which she wore loose. In another pic, Asin revealed that she had stepped back and let Arin take complete charge of the festive decoration.

Actor Asin Thottumkal has been away from the limelight for several years, choosing to keep her personal life largely private. However, she occasionally gives fans a glimpse into her life through social media. On the occasion of Onam , Asin shared a series of pictures featuring her daughter, Arin, offering a rare peek at the little one’s festive celebrations at home.

In another photo, Arin was seen carefully arranging colourful flowers, including marigolds, roses and others, to create an elaborate Pookalam for Onam. Her father and businessman Rahul Sharma was seen standing beside her as she worked on the floral decoration. The picture captured a sweet father-daughter moment, with Rahul letting Arin take the lead. Another photo showed the father-daughter duo showering each other with flowers.

Fans were delighted to get a glimpse of Arin’s Onam celebrations. One comment read, "So cute." Another wrote, "Like mother like daughter." A fan also requested Asin to share a picture of herself, writing, "We miss you." Another commented, "She is like little Asin."