Asin shares glimpse of daughter Arin making Onam Pookalam with dad in rare pics, flaunts stunning long hair
Asin Thottumkal shared festive moments from her daughter Arin's Onam celebrations with her dad Rahul Sharma.
Actor Asin Thottumkal has been away from the limelight for several years, choosing to keep her personal life largely private. However, she occasionally gives fans a glimpse into her life through social media. On the occasion of Onam, Asin shared a series of pictures featuring her daughter, Arin, offering a rare peek at the little one’s festive celebrations at home.
Asin shares glimpse of her daughter's Onam celebration
On Wednesday, Asin took to Instagram Stories and shared pictures from Arin’s Onam celebrations. Dressed in a vibrant traditional yellow and orange outfit, Arin was seen making a colourful Pookalam (floral rangoli) with flowers, while her father joined in the festivities. In the pictures, Arin was seen flaunting her long, thick hair, which she wore loose. In another pic, Asin revealed that she had stepped back and let Arin take complete charge of the festive decoration.
In another photo, Arin was seen carefully arranging colourful flowers, including marigolds, roses and others, to create an elaborate Pookalam for Onam. Her father and businessman Rahul Sharma was seen standing beside her as she worked on the floral decoration. The picture captured a sweet father-daughter moment, with Rahul letting Arin take the lead. Another photo showed the father-daughter duo showering each other with flowers.
Fans were delighted to get a glimpse of Arin’s Onam celebrations. One comment read, "So cute." Another wrote, "Like mother like daughter." A fan also requested Asin to share a picture of herself, writing, "We miss you." Another commented, "She is like little Asin."
About Asin Thottumkal
Asin began her acting career as a teenager with the Malayalam film Narendran Makan Jayakanthan Vaka in 2001 and went on to establish herself as one of the leading female actors in South Indian cinema. She made her breakthrough with the Telugu film Amma Nanna O Tamila Ammayi and subsequently starred in successful Tamil films including Ghajini, Sivakasi, Varalaru and Dasavathaaram.
She made her Bollywood debut with the Hindi remake of Ghajini in 2008, opposite Aamir Khan. The film became a major commercial success and established Asin as a prominent name in Hindi cinema. She later appeared in films such as London Dreams, Ready, opposite Salman Khan, and Housefull 2. Her final film outing was the Abhishek Bachchan-starrer All Is Well, released in 2015.
At the peak of her career, Asin stepped away from acting. In 2016, she married businessman Rahul Sharma, co-founder of Micromax, and the couple welcomed their daughter, Arin, in 2017. Since leaving the film industry, Asin has largely stayed away from the public eye, choosing to focus on her family and private life.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORRiya Sharma
Riya Sharma is a content producer at Hindustan Times who lives and breathes entertainment. If there’s gossip making noise in Bollywood or a reality show moment breaking the internet, chances are she’s already writing about it. She loves digging out the juiciest stories, spotting viral pegs and turning it into easy-to-read content. A journalism graduate from IP University, Riya began her career as a social media executive, where she learned the art of grabbing attention in a scroll-heavy world. But her love for showbiz soon pulled her into entertainment journalism, because for her, it’s always been entertainment, entertainment and more entertainment. An artist at heart, Riya has a deep passion for acting, music and dance, which shapes how she watches and writes about films and reality shows. She loves sharing her views and reviews, especially when something excites, surprises or completely disappoints her. A hardcore reality show fan, Riya enjoys tracking every twist, task and meltdown, and breaking them down for readers who can’t get enough of high-voltage drama. Movies are equally close to her heart, whether it’s a big theatrical release or a binge-worthy OTT series, she’s always watching, and analysing what’s worth the time. She loves talking to celebrities, asking questions that go beyond the usual. When she’s not working, she’s either glued to a new web series, hunting for underrated thrillers on OTT platforms, or rewatching iconic Bollywood moments.Read More
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