Friday, Jul 04, 2025
AK-47 rifle, 37 cartridges recovered near Pakistan border in Punjab's Ferozepur

ByPress Trust of India, Ferozepur
Published on: Jul 04, 2025 04:25 AM IST

The senior superintendent of police said following an input, a search operation was carried out during which the assault rifle and cartridges were recovered.

An assault rifle AK-47 along with 37 live cartridges were recovered from an agricultural field near Ghoda Chakk village in the Mamdot area of Ferozepur along the India-Pakistan border, an official said on Thursday.

The police suspected that the weapon and cartridges were dropped by a drone from across the border.(Representational image)
The police suspected that the weapon and cartridges were dropped by a drone from across the border.

Senior superintendent of police Bhupinder Singh said following an input, a search operation was carried out during which the assault rifle and cartridges were recovered.

An FIR has been registered against unidentified persons under relevant sections of the Arms Act and the Aircraft Act at Mamdot police station, the police said, adding that further investigation was underway.

