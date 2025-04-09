Akal Takht bars Patna Sahib ex-jathedar Giani Iqbal from religious functions

The Akal Takht on Tuesday barred controversial former Takht Patna Sahib jathedar Giani Iqbal Singh from participating in Sikh religious functions. The decision was taken in the meeting of Sikh clergy called by acting jathedar Giani Kuldeep Singh Gargaj. The Sikh clergy during a meeting at the Akal Takht secretariat in Amritsar on Tuesday. (Sameer Sehgal/HT)

Giani Iqbal was held ‘tankhaya’ (guilty of religious misconduct) by Akal Takht for violating its edict in 2022.

“Even after tendering an apology, Akal Takht Sahib is getting many complaints against him and the complainants are levelling serious allegations against him. Until he submits his clarification on these allegations and is not acquitted by the Takht, he cannot participate in the panthic activities and functions. His panthic services are banned”, reads the resolutions passed during the meeting headed by Giani Gargaj who is also Takht Kesgarh Sahib jathedar.

Giani Iqbal, known for his proximity with BJP-RSS, appeared before the Sikh clergy at Akal Takht on July 15, 2024, to apologise for violating the Takht edict. The Sikh clergy granted him ‘tankhah’ (religious punishment). According to unconfirmed reports, he again tried to get appointed as Takht Patna Sahib jathedar.

Another resolution asked the Sikhs to organise low-key simple langars (free food) during the last rites of any person. The Sikh clergy also called for intensifying the Dharam Parchar drive. In a resolution, the Sikh clergy asked the community and gurdwara managing committees to provide proper care to the granthis, raagis and sewadars at the gurdwaras and their children.

Reacting to the LGBTQ parade which was slated to be held in Amritsar on April 27 and was cancelled by the organisers following opposition by Sikh bodies, Giani Gargaj said, “In coming times, a gathering will be called of the Sikh scholars to decide on this issue. But I believe that God produced male, female and transgenders. The God has not produced any fourth category”.

Speaking on the mass conversion of the Sikhs to Christianity, he asked the Sikh preachers working abroad to return to Punjab, and approach the underprivileged Sikhs and spread Sikh principles to stop this trend.

This was the first meeting of the Sikh clergy post the December 2 edict that awarded tankhah (religious punishment) to the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leaders, including Sukhbir Singh Badal for the mistakes committed by the party and its government from 2007 to 2017.

Pertinently, in a rare development, Akal Takht acting jathedar Giani Kuldeep Singh Gargaj was the only Takht jathedar present in the meeting. The other four Sikh clergymen were Akal Takht head granthi Giani Malkeet Singh, Takht Damdama Sahib head granthi Giani Jagtar Singh, Takht Kesgarh Sahib head granthi Giani Joginder Singh and one of the Panj Pyare (five beloved ones of Guru) of Akal Takht Giani Mangal Singh.