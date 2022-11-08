Akal Takht jathedar cautions against ‘anti-Sikh’ propaganda

Akal Takht acting jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh on Monday claimed that propaganda is being spread against the Sikhs after the murder of Shiv Sena (Taksali) leader Sudhir Suri and the government should take a strong notice of it.

In a video message, he said, “For the last few days, hate propaganda is being spread against the Sikhs in Punjab on a large scale over social media. The Sikhs are getting death threats from the people who are indulging in spreading venomous propaganda.”

“Objectionable wording is being used for the family of the youth who has been held in a murder incident that took place in Amritsar. His mother and wife are being abused over social media. This is wrong. The government should stop it with immediate effect,” he said.

“I would like to ask the state and Centre government to take action against the talk of targeting the Sikhs so that the atmosphere of Punjab remains calm and no untoward incident takes place in the state,” he added.

SGPC member extends legal aid to murder accused

The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) member and its former general secretary advocate Bhagwant Singh Sialka has extended legal aid to Sandeep Singh Sunny who was held by the police for killing the right-wing leader and appeared as his defence counsel in the court.

Meanwhile, radical Sikh organisation Dal Khalsa also announced to extend legal aid to the accused. “The government is responsible for this murder as it did not take action against Suri timely and stop him from promoting hate against the Sikhs,” said Paramjit Singh Mand, spokesperson of the organisation.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON