Akal Takht jathedar terms Nijjar ‘martyr’, hails Trudeau’s stance

Hailing slain Khalistan activist Hardeep Singh Nijjar, who was designated as a terrorist in India, as “martyr”, Akal Takht jathedar Giani Raghbir Singh on Tuesday stated that Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, in the parliament, “responsibly” pointed finger towards the Indian intelligence agencies for “masterminding” the assassination of the functionary of the banned organisation — Sikhs For Justice (SFJ). Nijjar issue has been one of reasons behind the deterioration of ties between India and Canada.

He addressed an event organised by the Dal Khalsa in collaboration with the SGPC at Gurdwara Santokhsar Sahib near the Golden Temple here to mark the first death anniversary of Nijjar, who was assassinated in a gurdwara’s parking area in Surrey, British Columbia, on 18 June 2023. Indian has rubbished the allegations of the Canadian PM.

Flanked by SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami, the jathedar said, “Countless martyrs have sacrificed their lives for the sake of the Sikh cause.” Taking a serious note of the transnational killing, the jathedar urged Sikhs to be alert and emphasised the need of strengthening the community organisations.

The jathedar and the SGPC president presented a siropa to Nijjar’s family members who live in Canada. The siropa was received by organisers of the event on behalf of the family.

Notably, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police had recently arrested a few Indian nationals, who were charged with killing Nijjar. This issue has been one of the reasons behind the further deterioration of ties between India and Canada.