Akali leader and Badal aide Kolianwali passes away

Dyal Singh Kolianwali, a senior Akali leader and aide of former chief minister Parkash Singh Badal, died at Medanta Hospital, Gurugram, on Monday morning.

Party sources said the 68-year-old leader was battling stomach cancer and was admitted to the hospital last week.

Akali patriarch Badal, who has been avoiding social gatherings since the Covid-19 outbreak last year, visited the ailing Kolianwali at his native village in Muktsar district’s Lambi last Monday.

Family sources said the last rites will be conducted on Monday evening.

A three-time Shiromani Gurdwara Prabandhak Committee (SGPC) member, Kolianwali courted several controversies during his political career.

He was arrested by the state vigilance bureau in a disproportionate assets case in December 2018 and got bail in February 2019.

In December 2004, Kolianwali and his son Parminder were booked in a murder case before being acquitted by a court in 2011.

During the 2012 assembly elections, 15 packets of a suspicious substance were recovered from his house. He was later acquitted in the case.

He started his political career as a sarpanch of his native Kolianwali village and rose to become the Muktsar district president of the Shiromani Akali Dal. He was close to Badal and was appointed a member of the Punjab Subordinate Services Selection Board and chairman of Punjab Agro Foodgrains Corporation during his tenures as the chief minister.